‘We probably feel we left it behind us,’ says Cork captain Maire O’Callaghan after Munster final loss

Kerry 2-15

Cork 0-13

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CORK’S hold of the Munster LGFA senior title is over as Kerry ended their seven-year wait to be crowned the top team in the province.

The scenes at the final whistle in Mallow on Saturday highlighted what winning the Munster title means to Kerry. This wasn’t just the Kingdom putting Cork in their place. This was Kerry reminding all and sundry what the Munster title means to them, as they came from six points down to dominate the second half of a provincial decider they deserved to win.

As for Cork, Shane Ronayne’s side kicked nine consecutive points during the first period but were unable to reproduce that electric effort after the interval. The Rebels played very well for one half but have a lot of work to do ahead of the All-Ireland series. Yet, there were still positive signs and green shoots of hope emanating from Saturday.

‘We were three points down after ten minutes and then kicked nine in a row, playing some great football,’ Roynane told The Southern Star.

‘We were six up and playing away waiting for the half-time whistle. Then, a high ball into the square. Look, Kerry has a height advantage, and they got their goal.

‘We would definitely have taken a three-point half-time lead before the throw-in but that goal was a psychological blow to us. That goal gave life to Kerry. They needed it because we had them on the rack. They came out fighting (in the second half). Hats off to them because I thought Kerry were brilliant in the second half. We didn’t really play in the second half and three scores wasn’t going to be enough.’

The prize on offer for the winners was provincial silverware as well as top seeding in Group 2 of the All-Ireland LGFA series against the Ulster champions and Waterford. Second seeding in Group 3 along with Galway and Laois awaited the Munster runners-up. Against that backdrop, and an earlier Munster championship 2-14 to 0-7 defeat in Tralee, Cork began as underdogs.

A determined Kerry raced into a three-point lead via Danielle O’Leary (two) and Emma Dineen points. Cork’s response underlined the strides this transitional squad has taken since the national league ended. Playing a terrific brand of intense, attacking football, Cork kicked nine unanswered points.

Katie Quirke (four, three frees), Laura O’Mahony (two), Rachel Leahy, Melissa Duggan and Aoife Healy all scored to make it 0-9 to 0-3 after 29 minutes. Danielle O’Leary and Quirke exchanged frees just before a major turning point in first half injury-time.

Emma Dineen used her height and strength to palm a lofted ball into the net from the edge of the square. That goal proved pivotal and sent a resurgent Kerry in three points behind rather than six at half time.

Struggling to contain a vibrant Kerry attack, Cork fell behind during a torrid third quarter. Lydia McDonagh got her name on the scoresheet but it was Kerry who led 1-11 to 0-11 with 15 minutes to go. That’s because player of the match Danielle O’Leary took control of proceedings and kicked five superb points. Sarah Murphy denied the Rathmore star a goal but additional Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Niamh Carmody efforts edged the Kingdom three clear.

Then, another pivotal moment as another superbly finished Emma Dineen goal finally broke Cork's resolve. Down 2-11 to 0-11, Katie Quirke converted two Cork frees but there was no stopping a rampant Kerry. Ní Mhuircheartaigh added two more scores in a closing period Niamh Carmody and Danielle O’Leary points put the seal on an eight-point victory.

‘Look, we are happy with the progress we have made over the course of the year but we are not happy with a moral victory here today, to be honest,’ Cork captain Máire O’Callaghan admitted.

‘As a group, we probably feel we left it behind us. We had a very good first half performance but fell flat in the second.

‘We had every belief we were going to win coming into today. Obviously, that makes it really disappointing that we didn’t get over the line. We are definitely not happy with any moral victory.’

Scorers

Kerry: Danielle O’Leary 0-10 (1f); Emma Dineen 2-0; Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-3 (2f); Niamh Carmody 0-2.

Cork: Katie Quirke 0-7 (5f); Laura O’Mahony 0-2; Rachel Leahy, Melissa Duggan, Aoife Healy, Lydia McDonagh 0-1 each.

Kerry: Mary Ellen Bolger; Eilis Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy; Aishling O’Connell, Cait Lynch, Eilis O’Connor; Mary O’Connell, Anna Galvin; Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ni Chonchúir, Deirdre Kearney; Katie Brosnan, Danielle O’Leary, Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: Ciara Butler for M E Bolger (ht), Amy Harrington for E O’Connor (ht), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh for K Brosnan (39), Aoife Dillane for N Ni Chonchuir (60).

Cork: Sarah Murphy; Melissa Duggan, Dara Kiniry, Anna Ryan; Sarah Leahy, Aoife Healy, Daire Kiely; Maire O’Callaghan, Abbie O’Mahony; Emma Cleary, Laura O’Mahony, Amy McDonagh; Lydia McDonagh, Katie Quirke, Rachel Leahy.

Subs: Sadhbh McGoldrick for S Leahy (39), Katie O’Driscoll for A McDonagh (43), Sarah Kelly for A O’Mahony (44), Leah Hallihan for L McDonagh (52), S O’Leary for D Kiely (59).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).