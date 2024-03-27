WATCH: Mary Lou McDonald's invite to Paul Hayes

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that 'there is always a space or a place in Sinn Féin' for independent councillor Paul Hayes, who stood down from the party in April 2020 to become an independent councillor.

Cllr Hayes recently announced he won't be standing in this year's local elections, but the Sinn Féin leader told The Southern Star today that he would be welcomed back to the party.

McDonald was in Bandon today to show her support for her party's candidates in this year's local elections.

The Dublin Central TD and leader of the opposition will be hopeful that Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha (Skibbereen – West Cork LEA) and Clare O’Callaghan (Bandon-Kinsale LEA) will prove popular with voters come June 7th.

McDonald spent time in Bandon speaking to local people who raised the issues of housing, a lack of facilities for young people and community safety with the opposition leader.

Video by Kieran O'Mahony.