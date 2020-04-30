EXCLUSIVE: Cllr Paul Hayes resigns from Sinn Féin

SINN FÉIN has been dealt a severe blow in West Cork by the sudden announcement this afternoon that Cllr Paul Hayes has resigned from the party.

Speaking exclusively to The Southern Star, Courtmacsherry-based councillor Hayes said that the recent time off due to the Covid-19 crisis has given him an opportunity to re-assess a lot of aspects of his life and to focus on the priorities for the future.

‘After approximately 25 years as a party member and having served as a town councillor and into my second term as a county councillor and two time Dáil candidate, I believe that now is the time to step away from the party and that a phase of rebuilding for the party should commence locally,’ said Cllr Hayes.

He said he ran close to taking a seat in Cork South West in the recent General Election but regrettably fell short. He said he was also disappointed that his recent attempt to get a nomination for the Seanad election was also rejected by the party.

‘I have advised the party locally and nationally that I won’t be part of that rebuilding process and that I wish to withdraw my membership of Sinn Féin.’

Cllr Hayes said he also advised party officials that he wishes to complete his term on Cork County Council, albeit now in an independent capacity.

‘I want to thank the members and supported who actively supported my election campaigns over the years. I look forward to continuing to work for all of the people in West Cork in the challenging time ahead.’

