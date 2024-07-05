Two men in court for ‘hard-to-read’ car number plates

TWO men appeared at a recent sitting of Macroom District Court charged with having difficult to read number plates on their vehicles. Both men had plates with black lettering over a grey background displayed.

Giving evidence, Sergeant Michael Kelleher from Macroom Garda Station said that Conor Lucey, 20, of Inchaleagh, Coachford was stopped at Coolcower, Macroom on December 26th 2023 when his plates were spotted. His solicitor Sean Cahill said that the plates were on the car when his client had bought it and that he changed them immediately after he was stopped.

Sgt Kelleher said that a second man, Gintaras Jakovlevis, 32, of Sullane Weirs, Macroom was stopped at North Square Macroom, also on December 26th 2023. Sgt Kelleher said that Mr Jakovlevis’ vehicle displayed the same style of black-on-grey number plates which he said were very difficult to read. He added that such hard-to-read plates were sometimes used to make it more difficult to identify a vehicle.

Solicitor for Mr Jakovlevis, Jack Purcell said that his client had bought the plates as ‘a kind of fashion statement’ and that there was no malicious intent.

The court heard that Mr Lucey had no previous convictions and Judge Philip O’Leary struck out his prosecution on the condition that he makes a €150 donation to St Vincent de Paul. The court heard that Mr Jakovlevis had four previous convictions including two for driving without insurance. The judge convicted him and fined him €150.