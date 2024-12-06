Treatment of U21 championships is hot topic at Carbery Convention

THE Carbery GAA Board began its centenary year celebrations on Sunday in the GAA Pavilion, Bandon, with a number of pleasant functions.

Founded in 1925, the board has a new chairperson and vice-chairperson for the centenary year with David Whyte, St Mary’s, outgoing vice-chairperson, taking over the chair from the outgoing Aidan O’Rourke, and Martina Burns, Clann na nGael, former PRO, replacing Whyte as vice-chairperson.

The proceedings began with a special Mass for all deceased members, co-celebrated by Fr Finbarr Crowley, whose father, Seán, and grandfather, Andy O’Neill of Bandon, had a long association with Carbery GAA, and Rev. Adam Pullen of Dunmanway. Music at the Mass was provided by Scór champions from Newcestown, Clonakilty, Sam Maguires and Carbery Rangers, while others to contribute were Brendan Fogarty, Martina Burns, Frank Long, Tim Buckley, Mary O’Neill, David Whyte, Tom Lyons and Gabrielle Crowley.

Following the Mass the unveiling of the centenary plaque was carried out by president of the board, Séamus Coakley, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, in the presence of present and past officers, as well as families of deceased officers. This included an oration by the president giving a rundown of the formation of the board in 1925 and the problems facing the present GAA. Piper Donal Kelleher then played Amhrán na bhFiann.

***

The centenary convention that followed was carried through quickly and efficiently by outgoing chairperson Aidan O’Rourke with the various officers’ well-presented reports evoking little discussion on the day.

Secretary Don Desmond gave a comprehensive account of the year’s happenings, especially the various championships. The longest discussion involved the U21 championships, with the different speakers expressing concern at the treatment of these championships by the county board, and the effect it would have on young players. Pat O’Flynn of Ballinascarthy stated that the long gap between the playing of the divisional U21 football championships and the county play-offs, February to November was totally unacceptable and must be rectified.

Don Desmond pointed out that the Carbery Board would be asking the county board to have the county play-offs in early March, following directly on divisional championships, but that the county U20 selectors were preventing that from happening and were calling the tune. It appeared the county executive was not open to change for the coming season. Again, no provision is being made for U21 hurling.

***

Eddie Moloney, Dohenys, was worried that the minor and U21 championships had lost much of their appeal in recent years, especially the U21, because of the way they were treated. This would definitely lead to a drop-off in young players. The U21 football was being rushed through in February when the weather could be at its worst. ‘How are we treating our young players?’ Moloney asked.

Coleman O’Mahony expressed concern at the hold the county selectors had over minor and U21 players, as evidenced by the Nemo Rangers controversy during the year when young players were prevented from training and playing with their clubs.

Donal McCarthy, Dohenys, referred the delegates to the recent demographic survey that had been carried out in the county, which paints a clear pathway for clubs and young players. He stated that over 800 young U21 players in Carbery were being held to ransom by a handful of intercounty players as regards the running of the championships and this was a sure-fire way of losing young players.

***

In reply, vice-chairperson of the county board and chairperson of the county CCC, Noel O’Callaghan said that trying to please everybody as regards U21 championships was an impossible task, as they had an obligation to support the county U20 selectors, while trying to keep the clubs happy as well. He had dealt with the problem from both sides of the fence, club and county board, and it was nearly impossible to find solutions.

One of the biggest problems facing the board, and the GAA in general, was the growing lack of referees, and the aging profile of the present band of referees. Chairperson Aidan O’Rourke said that the county board was considering sanctions on clubs who did not supply championship referees, including a club having to play all its league games away from home.

‘Without referees, we won’t have any games,’ O’Rourke warned.

***

Vice-chairperson David White expressed concern that a number of clubs from Carbery were seeking to play in the county hurling leagues rather than their own divisional leagues and that could have a very detrimental effect on hurling in the division. Noel O’Callaghan explained that the county board had seven divisions in their leagues, five of ten teams and two of eight teams, but that they intended to increase that to seven groups of ten. Joe Crowley, Randal Óg, asked if the league finals could be restored. At present the top team wins the league division automatically. Kevin O’Flynn, St Oliver Plunkett’s, agreed, stating that it would be great for clubs to look forward to a final but Aidan O’Rourke pointed out that when finals were being played, it was becoming almost impossible to find dates to play them. The incoming CCC will look into the situation for 2025.

Treasurer Patjoe Connolly produced a report that showed the board to be in a healthy position financially but having to complete the accounts by the end of September put a false look on some of the figures.

***

In his report, board PRO Tim Buckley, thanked all the club PROs for their outstanding co-operation during the season and emphasised that in the centenary year, it was imperative that clubs make a big effort to appoint good PROs.

Oifigeach Cultúra Gabrielle Crowley congratulated all the clubs in Scór, with special praise for Clann na nGael who had won the All-Ireland senior instrumental music section on their third appearance in the final. She also congratulated St Mary’s and Barryroe on winning silver and bronze medals in the GAA’s Irish language project.

The convention in 2025 will be held in Kilbrittain, while the first board meeting of the year will take place on January 14th.