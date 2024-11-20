Thieves went on spree in Macroom

A MAN who admitted stealing while visiting Macroom to collect a car has been convicted of driving without insurance in the District Court.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Court presenter Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that Fanica Rostas, 30, of Convoy, Donegal was the driver of a Mercedes with four passengers that was observed leaving the Coolcower area of Macroom and parking up on Main St in the town at 3.40pm on February 7th, 2024.

The car was watched by gardaí for some time as the driver, identified as Fanica Rostas, and the four passengers went in and out of various local shops and cafés.

Mr Rostas was approached in a cafe by gardaí where he was found to have in his possession two bags containing stolen items valued at €55.

When the car was searched further stolen items still in their packaging valued at €245 were found in the boot.

The items stolen included tea towels, perfume, a hair brush, a baby bottle and mascara that were stolen from a local pharmacy and a supermarket.

All of the stolen items were recovered and returned.

Mr Rostas was also found to have no valid insurance or licence.

Defence solicitor Sean Cahill said Mr Rostas had come to Macroom from Donegal to get the car and had made full and open admissions when arrested.

He told the court that Mr Rostas was not the main instigator in the thefts.

He said his client was married with two children and had recently started a new construction job.

Mr Rostas had one previous conviction for driving without insurance.

For driving without insurance Judge Leech disqualified Mr Rostas from driving for two years and fined him €500.

The other charges were taken into consideration.