The wait for Liam goes on after Cork collapse

Tipperary 3-26

Cork 1-18

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

IT’S easier to start at the end.

When Darragh McCarthy, with 1-13 to his name, opted against going for another score and instead sent a pass to Noel McGrath, the 34-year-old sent the ball over the bar.

The final whistle followed, giving the fairytale finish as McGrath had capped his fourth All-Ireland victory in the perfect fashion. Well, perfect for those in the capacity crowd from Tipperary.

For Cork, it was the final act in a nightmare second half, one where they were outscored by 3-14 to 0-2. However, while the end of the game may have stopped the suffering in front of our eyes, there is a long winter of analysis and reliving ahead.

It will be a winter where the counter showing a 20-year wait for an All-Ireland SHC title moves to 21. And, while a one-point defeat to Clare after extra time in the 2024 final gave a sense that the regaining of the Liam MacCarthy Cup was close at hand, it’s hard to escape the feeling that one atrocious second half has served to move Cork further away from redemption.

As things stand, the Rebels are the bookies’ favourites for the 2026 title. But, even if they win every game by ten points en route to the final, the decider would still be fraught with anxiety until the very end, such is the scar tissue left by this.

After a superb performance to breeze past Dublin in the semi-final, Cork were fancied to bridge the gap to 2005. With the Allianz HL title and the Munster championship safely in the trophy cabinet, it was all set up for a first clean sweep by the county since 1972.

There was of course pressure, but they didn’t believe much of that in a first half where they never trailed. While Tipperary’s plus-one system in defence cut off much of Cork’s attacking avenues, they mined scores from Diarmuid Healy and Shane Barrett.

Tipp found the swirling wind around Hill 16 difficult to deal with and registered nine first-half wides, though Darragh McCarthy’s frees kept them in touching distance.

Cork’s lead was 0-16 to 0-13 as the clock moved into the red at the end of the first half. Captain Robert Downey and Healy did well to generate a turnover and then Mark Coleman’s pass to Barrett set him away before he skidded a low shot beyond Rhys Shelly and into the corner of the net.

A six-point advantage without having played at their best was, in theory, the ideal way for Cork to face into the second half: 35 minutes of hard work stood between them and glory. Ultimately, it was hard work for those watching who were not of a blue and gold bent.

After Patrick Horgan failed to convert a free on the restart, Tipp seized the momentum.

Conor Stakelum’s point cut the gap and it was quickly down to a goal after Andrew Ormond landed two.

A point from play and then a free by McCarthy left the minimum in it, 1-16 to 0-18, by the 43rd minute. With Cork getting nervy, Darragh Fitzgibbon’s shot came back off the post and there was nobody there to capitalise – moments later, Jake Morris’s effort for Tipp was taken down by goalkeeper Patrick Collins and Tipp’s John McGrath was on to the loose ball before prodding home.

Shane Barrett replied as Cork belatedly opened their second-half account but McGrath and McCarthy pushed Tipp three in front before the decisive moment. Eoghan Connolly’s huge delivery was won by McGrath – a nudge on Eoin Downey going unseen – and when the full-back fouled the attacker, a penalty resulted along with a second yellow card.

McCarthy drilled the ball home from the 20m line for a 2-20 to 1-17 advantage and, while there was still some time left, there was a sense of finality to it all.

A third Tipp goal arrived as McGrath touched home another Connolly ball from deep while at the other end Cork sub Séamus Harnedy had a goal shot come back off the crossbar. Even when Brian Hayes was fouled for a penalty, Rhys Shelly kept out Conor Lehane’s shot.

It had become that kind of day.

Scorers

Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 1-13 (1-0 penalty, 8f); John McGrath 2-2; Jake Morris, Andrew Ormond, Jason Forde 0-2 each; Rhys Shelly (1f), Robert Doyle, Eoghan Connolly, Willie Connors, Conor Stakelum, Noel McGrath 0-1 each.

Cork: Shane Barrett 1-4; Patrick Horgan 0-4 (3f); Diarmuid Healy 0-3; Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-2; Declan Dalton (1f), Alan Connolly, Brian Hayes, Séamus Harnedy, Niall O’Leary 0-1 each.

Tipperary: Rhys Shelly; Ronan Maher, Robert Doyle, Michael Breen; Eoghan Connolly, Craig Morgan, Bryan O’Mara; Willie Connors, Conor Stakelum; Sam O’Farrell, Andrew Ormond, Jake Morris; Jason Forde, John McGrath, Darragh McCarthy.

Subs: Séamus Kennedy for O’Mara (50), Alan Tynan for Morgan (56), Noel McGrath for O’Farrell (59), Darragh Stakelum for C Stakelum (65), Oisín O’Donoghue for Ormond (66).

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Eoin Downey, Seán O’Donoghue; Ciarán Joyce, Robert Downey, Mark Coleman; Tim O’Mahony, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Declan Dalton, Shane Barrett, Diarmuid Healy; Patrick Horgan, Alan Connolly, Brian Hayes.

Subs: Séamus Harnedy for Dalton (44), Damien Cahalane for Healy (56), Conor Lehane for Horgan (58), Shane Kingston for Connolly (64), Tommy O’Connell for O’Mahony (67).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).