Hard work fuels Cork’s All-Ireland charge

HARD WORK – that’s the platform the Cork minor ladies football team has built its success on this season.

The Munster title holders have won every championship game on their way to Saturday’s ZuCar All-Ireland U18 Championship A final against Dublin at St Brendan's Park in Birr (1.30pm) – but their biggest test still lies ahead.

‘It all comes down to hard work – that’s what we continually talk to the girls about. It’s the number one thing we look for,’ insists Cork minor boss Kieran O’Shea.

‘We know we have the forwards who can score and defenders who can defend, but what’s very important is what players are contributing to the team when we don’t have the ball. It’s one of the fundamentals of this team,’ he adds, as Cork target capital gains on Saturday.

The young Rebels have already played seven championship games – and won them all. Beat Dublin in the final, and it will be the perfect season.

‘We’re focusing on our own performance,’ O’Shea explains.

‘We’re not looking at winning or losing – we want to perform to the best of our ability on Saturday.

‘The players have their own individual goals within the game, and we’ll focus on those. If the girls go out and perform to the best of their ability, we’ll be very happy and proud of them – that’s all we’re looking for.’

So far, this Cork minor team, captained by Skibbereen teenager Allie Tobin, has cleared every hurdle. They powered through the Munster series, beating Waterford (1-13 to 0-4), Limerick (6-18 to 0-4), Tipperary (0-10 to 0-4), Clare (1-12 to 1-4) and Kerry (4-12 to 2-9), before defeating the Kingdom again in the provincial final, 5-18 to 1-5.

There were 68 days between Cork’s Munster final triumph in Mallow on May 3rd and their All-Ireland semi-final win against Cavan (3-12 to 0-10) on July 10th – but this young group impressively maintained their momentum.

‘It was hard,’ O’Shea admits.

‘First off, it was difficult to get games, and then there was the Leaving Cert – every county faces the same issues, so it was a matter of keeping the girls focused. The challenge games we arranged kept them sharp, and we were pleased with the performance against Cavan.’

Goals from Laura Walsh, Aoibhe Sheehan and Ava McAuliffe were key in that win over the Ulster champions. Cork have scored 12 goals in their last three games, underlining the strength of their attack.

Mourneabbey’s Laura Walsh has hit 3-12 in her last two outings, including 2-8 in the Munster final. West Cork duo Éabha O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa) and Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers) are regular contributors, while McAuliffe – who played with the Cork seniors last season – is a major threat.

Defensively, captain Allie Tobin has been a rock in a team conceding just 0-7 per game on average. That meanness at the back gives Cork’s forwards the platform to flourish. More of the same will be needed against a Dublin side that beat Galway 1-15 to 2-9 in the other semi-final.

‘Dublin are a very good team and we’re expecting a huge battle,’ says O’Shea.

‘Dublin ladies football is on a high – their senior team is back in the All-Ireland final – and we know we’ll be up against it. But we’ll travel with belief because we’ve had a lot of good performances too.’

Hard work remains at the heart of this Cork team. If they bring that, and hit their performance targets, Saturday could be a day to remember for the young Rebels.