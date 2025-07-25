Adrigole want to push on and make impact

ADRIGOLE have been knocking on the door in the McCarthy Insurance Group Intermediate A Football Championship – but so far, it hasn’t opened.

Back-to-back county semi-final defeats have stung the Beara club, but they’re determined to go one better in 2025. That journey begins on Saturday when they face Glanworth in Coachford (2.30pm).

Their form this year offers plenty of encouragement. Adrigole finished sixth in Division 4 of the county league – the highest-ranked intermediate A team in the division – proving they remain one of the big contenders at this level.

Manager Tim O’Sullivan knows expectations are high, but insists his side are staying grounded.

‘It’s one round at a time for us,’ he said.

‘We were in a county semi-final last year and probably unlucky not to win the game. We were dominant for 40 minutes against Boherbue. The last 15 or 20 minutes just didn’t go right for us.

‘Our hope this year is to get back into that position. But we need to win our three group games first. It’s a very even competition – we’re just taking one game at a time.’

While some view Beara as a region struggling for numbers, that’s not the case for Adrigole. Despite suffering two serious injuries – cruciate ligament setbacks to Jason Harrington and Seánie O’Sullivan – the club still boasts impressive squad depth.

‘We’ve a lot of young lads coming through,’ O’Sullivan explained.

‘Normally, we’d have one or two progress from minor each year. This time, we have seven. That’s great for competition, for training, and for pushing standards. A few of them are in the mix to start on Saturday. Training has gone well, and we feel we’re in a good place.’

Harrington was injured in last year’s championship group game against Gabriel Rangers, while Seánie O’Sullivan picked up his injury during the league. Both have since undergone surgery and are on the road to recovery.

Even so, O’Sullivan is confident in the squad’s ability to absorb the blows.

‘Seven or eight years ago, losing two key players like that would have been a hammer blow. We’d have had a panel of 18 or 19 at best. But now, luckily, our numbers have picked up. The two lads are a huge loss, no question – you need your top players at this level – but we’re hoping the panel can step up.’

The 2025 intermediate A championship looks as competitive as ever, something O’Sullivan is keenly aware of.

‘There’s hardly a kick of a ball between most teams. It’s all on the day – you need to bring your A game, have the right team out, get the lads prepared, and you need a bit of luck too.’

Adrigole’s group includes Glanworth, Ballinora, and St Finbarr’s second team – a tricky assignment, but one they’re fancied to navigate.

Getting off to a winning start is essential, says O’Sullivan.

‘To win the first game is huge. There’s a four-week gap until our second game against the Barrs. Winning the opener lays down a marker and gives the lads confidence. If you lose it, the pressure builds fast. That bit of breathing space is very important.’