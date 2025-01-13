West Cork's Big Freeze

First weather event of new year brings snow, flooding, water outages and dangerous roads.

THE first big weather event of 2025 caused severe disruption across West Cork this week, with plummeting temperatures leading to treacherous driving conditions, schools and court closures, hospital cancellations, along with water outages and disruptions.

While some parts of West Cork, including Skibbereen, did not experience any major snow event, there was widespread flooding after heavy rain, especially in parts of Belgooly and Kinsale, before the falling temperatures caused treacherous driving and walking conditions.

The cold snap caused chaos for those attending appointments in hospitals in both West Cork and CUH. Non-urgent HSE appointments scheduled for Bantry General Hospital on Wednesday were cancelled, while all non-urgent appointments at the city’s CUH, South Infirmary Victoria Hospital, and Mercy Hospital were cancelled on Monday.

HSE South West regional executive officer Dr Andy Phillips said it was a ‘difficult but necessary’ decision to cancel some non-urgent appointments at Bantry. ‘The orange weather warning would have led to hazardous travelling conditions for all and the safety of patients and staff is our utmost priority,’ he said.

Council crews across West Cork spent the week treating priority routes, but due to the low temperatures, widespread icy patches remained, even on treated roads. With driving conditions hazardous, the advice was not to undertake any unnecessary

journeys.

‘If a road has been gritted or snowploughed, do not assume that road is safe to travel. There may still be underlying snow or ice which would make the road hazardous,’ said a Council spokesperson.

Diversions were still in place on Wednesday on the R585 near Dunmanway due to the icy conditions, with traffic being advised to divert via the R587 at Shanlaragh to Dunmanway and then via the R586/ N71 to Bantry.

Cork County Fire Service and Council crews attended incidents on Tuesday where trucks got into difficulty on regional roads in West Cork, including an artic lorry stuck on the R585 at Cousane. There was also ice on the N71 between Ballydehob and Bantry, on elevated sections of the road.

For those isolated or stranded due to the severe cold, Cork West Civil Defence volunteers were out in force all week, delivering meals, groceries, and medical supplies to people.

Kathy Kennefick and driver Donal Shorten of Cork West Civil Defence collected local pharmacist Caitriona Nugent of O’Riordans Pharmacy in Enniskeane on Tuesday morning and brought her to work .

Cork West volunteers have been working extremely hard, in very challenging conditions, to assist the principal response agencies throughout this cold weather snap. Tasks have included the transportation of dialysis patients and essential health care workers in our four-wheel vehicles,’ said a Civil Defence spokesperson.

Ballyvourney Meals on Wheels said it had delivered to elderly clients, with the help of transport provided by local farmers.

Uisce Éireann customers in Baltimore, Sherkin Island, Heir Island, Derryconnell and Schull were without water since Sunday, but supplies were restored at various times on Monday, while a bulk tanker was made available for others to access at Schull Garda Station.

The icy conditions also affected bus transport services, with the Local Link service suspending several routes on Monday and Tuesday, due to black ice. Most of the services resumed on Wednesday but started later in the day after a temporary thaw, including Route 254 from Bandon to Kinsale, which didn’t start until 12.30pm.

The Court Services cancelled Macroom District Court on Wednesday, while the courts office in Clonakilty was also closed on Wednesday.

Most of the Macroom cases were transferred to the following week’s sitting. At the time of going to press on Wednesday, Thursday’s court sittings in Bantry were due to go ahead.

The icy conditions may have also affected plans for many West Cork students intending to travel to Dublin for this year’s Young Scientist competition at the RDS though students from Rosscarbery, Schull and Kinsale were able to attend.

Most schools across West Cork remained closed on Wednesday, with many taking to online learning during this cold snap.

Cork County Council’s emergency line remains open on 021 4800048 to report any issues.