TD welcomes sale of nursing homes in Bantry and Belgooly

APEREE Nursing Home in Bantry and the former nursing home in Belgooly are part of a property portfolio up for sale on behalf of receiver Gerard Murphy.

Last year, Aperee Living, which operates a number of nursing homes in Ireland, was sold to a group of Irish investors. The nursing home in Belgooly had already closed, much to the shock of locals, and the property has been idle since.

However, the nursing home at Seafield in Bantry, which has 35 residents, is currently trading, along with the other nursing homes in Conna and Ballinasloe in Co Galway.

According to Edward Hanafin of Cohalan Downing, who is handling the sale of the property portfolio, all of the five nursing homes for sale are purpose-built in well-located areas, offering an opportunity to acquire a portfolio of scale with potential for further expansion.

‘The Irish population is aging and there is a shortage of nursing home beds in the country. The defensive characteristics of nursing homes are attractive to investors and this portfolio offers a scale of bedrooms that will be attractive to an established nursing home operator.’

Cork South West TD and leader of Independent Ireland Michael Collins has welcomed the sale of the Aperee Nursing Homes.

‘I have been doing my best as a public representative to make sure that this sale is moved ahead as quickly as possible since the receiver was appointed in August,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘With both Bantry and Conna having 93 much-needed residential beds in the building, the immediate sale is vital. It is also an ideal time to purchase the former Belgooly Nursing Home, which was once the home to over 60 residents, and get it re-opened as a nursing home again.’

Deputy Collins added that all efforts must be made to keep these buildings operating as residential nursing homes in West Cork.

‘There is a dire need for long-term beds for families who need it.’

There are five nursing home buildings in the portfolio – Bantry, Belgooly, Conna, Ballinasloe, and Callan in Co Kilkenny. The tender date for the sale is Thursday, November 21st. No guide price has been issued for the individual assets. However, bids in excess of €9m are expected for the entire lot.

Meanwhile, a recent Health Information and Quality Authority report into the Aperee Living Nursing Home in Bantry expressed concerns around governance and fire safety. The inspector found it had failed to complete fire safety works which had been previously agreed.