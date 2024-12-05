Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s extra effort pays off

Tadhg MacCárthaigh 0-15

Gabriel Rangers 1-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

ANY dreams Gabriel Rangers had of celebrating their 50th anniversary with silverware were scuppered by Tadhg MacCárthaigh in a superb Bandon Co-op junior C/D football final in deplorable weather conditions in the Marsh, Skibbereen on Saturday.

A gale of wind, interspersed with driving, wintry showers, dictated the trend of this game and, against the elements in the first half, the Caheragh men trailed by six points at the break.

The second half saw MacCárthaighs reduce the lead and with the game in injury time, Gabriels still had their noses in front by a single point, one hand on the silverware.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and after a lengthy discussion between the referee and the umpires, a 45 was awarded to Tadhg MacCárthaigh. Up stepped goalkeeper Shane Kingston with a superb kick that split the posts. The equaliser. The full-time whistle sounded and into extra time as the rain slanted down.

***

With the gale in the opening half of extra time, MacCárthaighs grabbed the initiative, landing three points without reply from Gabriels. It was Gabriels’ turn to fight back in the second half. When they cut the lead to a single point with five minutes remaining, the game was really up for grabs, the momentum with the Schull/Ballydehob side.

Late drama was on the cards as Tadhg MacCárthaigh conceded a penalty with only one minute remaining. A goal from the spot-kick and the trophy was undoubtedly on the way to Gabriels’ new pavilion but once again it was Caheragh goalkeeper Shane Kingston who stood in the way when he brought off a great save from Shane O’Mahony’s kick.

There was time for one more play and it was jubilant MacCárthaighs who made their way up the pitch to kick an insurance point.

***

‘That was a real battle between two evenly-matched sides, a brilliant game and the penalty save was the decisive moment really,’ said a delighted but drenched Tadhg MacCárthaigh coach James O’Donovan.

‘We had 24 on the panel and the young lads who came on were outstanding. The older lads, like Mark Barrett and Anto Daly, provided great leadership, you just couldn’t single out any player today. We’ve done a lot of work with them in the last couple of months and, in fairness, they all stepped up to the plate.

‘This grade is a conveyor belt providing talent for the junior A team, so it’s crucial in that respect. We kept telling the lads to be professional, especially at half time when we seemed to be in a little bit of trouble, and again in the closing ten minutes, be professional. That’s what stood out today. I can’t give enough credit to this bunch of lads and the effort they have put in.’

Despite playing into the gale in the first half, it was MacCárthaighs who looked the better side in the opening quarter. Gabriels did grab the opening two scores, from Keith O’Sullivan (free) and Pat Nolan, but back came MacCárthaighs with three in a row from Dan McCarthy (2) and Anto Daly to lead by a point at the end of the first quarter, 0-3 to 0-2.

Out of the blue, in the 18th minute, Gabriels struck for a goal to change the momentum of the game, Ciarán McCarthy supplying the final pass with Shane O’Mahony finishing to the net. From then to half time, it was all Gabriels. A pair of points from Eoin O’Brien and another pair from Shane O’Mahony went unanswered. It was Gabriels in front by 1-6 to 0-3 at half time.

Dan McCarthy was to emerge as the top forward on the pitch as he kicked three points from frees in the third quarter for MacCárthaighs, but a point from Gabriels’ Keith O’Sullivan (free) meant that Rangers still had a four-point lead as the game entered the last quarter.

***

The MacCárthaighs’ defence, backboned by Brian McCarthy, Jason Hurley and Gearóid Hurley, excelled at turning over possession, while George Gill and the strong Mark Barrett began to dominate midfield. Dan McCarthy was rampant up front for the Caheragh men, with great help from Tadhg McCarthy, Leon Burke and Anto Daly. Points from McCarthy (play and free) and Burke had the lead down to a point before Pat Nolan kicked a vital score for Gabriels to stretch it to two again in the 52nd minute.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh refused to give up and McCarthy cut the lead to a single point from a free. Cue the 45 deep in injury time and Shane Kingston’s last-gasp equaliser to snatch the cup from Gabriels.

Extra time, in trying conditions, saw McCarthy (2) and Anto Daly, with the wind, putting MacCárthaighs three points to the good at half time but back came Gabriels in the second half with points from Eric and Lorcan O’Brien to close the gap to a point. Cue the penalty and Kingston again the hero with his save as the game finished in a welter of excitement, Leon Burke having the last say with an insurance point for Tadhg MacCárthaigh.

Scorers

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Dan McCarthy 0-10 (7f); Anto Daly, Leon Burke 0-2 each; Shane Kingston (45) 0-1.

Gabriel Rangers: Shane O’Mahony 1-2; Eric O’Brien 0-3; Pat Nolan, Keith O’Sullivan (1f) 0-2 each; Lorcan O’Brien 0-1.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Shane Kingston; Brian McCarthy, Gearóid Hurley, Gavin Crowley; Jason Hurley, Timothy Farrell, George Gill; Mark Barrett, Tadhg McCarthy; Brendan Crowley, Dinny O’Regan, Colm McCarthy; Dan McCarthy, Anto Daly, Leon Burke.

Subs: Brendan Keohane, Cathal O’Sullivan, Luke Gillman-Burke, Conor Crowley, Jason Hurley, Brendan Crowley, Gary O’Driscoll.

Gabriel Rangers: Ryan McSweeney; Fineen Hogan, Jamie O’Brien, Paddy Hodnett; Oisín Barrett, Tom Ryan-Purcell, Tadhg McCarthy; Donal O’Sullivan, Dylan Greene; Pat Nolan, Eric O’Brien, Keith O’Sullivan; Eoin O’Brien, Shane O’Mahony, Ciarán McCarthy.

Subs: Darragh O’Driscoll, Lorcan O’Brien, James McKnight, Pat Nolan, David Coughlan,

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Carbery Rangers).