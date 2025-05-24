Sullane to meet Bay Rovers in U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup semi-final

SULLANE are through to the 2025 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup semi-finals.

We are down to the final four in this season’s U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup. Ballyvourney club Sullane defeated Drinagh Rangers 4-2 to book a semi-final berth. Lily Scannell (2), Eabha O’Mahony and Caroline Creedon found the net for Sullane with Laoise Young scoring twice for Rangers.

That Sullane victory sets up a semi-final clash with Bay Rovers after the Kealkill club saw off Dunmanway Town following a penalty shootout in the last eight. The winners of Sullane and Bay’s tie will face whoever emerges victorious from Castlelack and Clonakilty AFC’s upcoming semi-final in this season’s U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup decider.

Four Alice O’Sullivan goals along with Sarah Walsh, Katelyn Ponton, Hana O’Connell, Heidi Doyle, and Kitty Walsh strikes earned Lyre Rovers a comprehensive U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group A win at home to Beara United in Lyre. Chloe Power scored United’s solitary reply.

In the same group, Clonakilty AFC got off the mark and gained their first three points of the season at home to Bay Rovers. Eirinn Coppinger, Clodagh O’Regan and Alex O’Brien found the net in a 3-0 victory for the Ballyvackey club.

Group B of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League is yet to get underway but consists of Castlelack, Drinagh Rangers, Riverside Athletic and Sullane.

***

Lyre Rovers and Drinagh Rangers have joined Castlelack and Clonakilty AFC in a share of U12 Schoolgirls League One’s lead. Ellie O’Regan handed Drinagh an early 1-0 advantage away to Clonakilty in Ballyvackey. Matilda Kaiser made sure of the points with goals either side of the interval to cement a 3-0 triumph.

In the same division, Lyre Rovers and Dunmanway Town produced a five-goal cracker in Lyre. Laoise Hurley opened the scoring for the home team but Emily Duggan equalised soon after. Fia O’Sullivan found the net to edge Town 2-1 in front, prior to their opponents moving up another gear. Kate Hayes and Éabha O’Leary goals earned Lyre a hard earned 3-2 victory and share of first place atop U12 Schoolgirls League One.

***

Drinagh Rangers continued their dominant U16 Schoolgirls Premier League start by overpowering Clonakilty AFC at Ballyvackey. A second Rangers victory in as many outings sent the Canon Crowley Park side three points clear of the chasing pack.

Rosie O’Donovan (2), Niamh Daly, Sarah Buttimer, Emily Buttimer, Katie Collins, Laoise Young and Muireann Campbell were on the scoresheet for an in-form Drinagh.

Bay Rovers travelled to Lyre Rovers and defeated the host club 3-1 to record their first U16 Schoolgirls Premier win of the campaign. Alannah O’Connell netted for Lyre. Michaela O’Sullivan (2) and Michaela Kelleher’s efforts got Bay off the mark.