St James steamroll way to first Carbery JAHC final

St James 1-19

Kilbree 1-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT wasn’t just the comprehensive victory but the nature of it that sent shockwaves through the hurling fraternity in Carbery when St James steamrolled their way to an amazing win in the semi-final of the RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling championship in Ahiohill on Sunday.

Kilbree, on the back of a flawless qualifying campaign and direct entry to the semi-final, were hot favourites to account for a St James’ side that had won only one game in the qualifying rounds and struggled to a quarter-final win on penalties over Diarmuid Ó Mathúna.

But hunger is a great sauce and the Ardfield/Rathbarry men were hell-bent on reaching their first-ever junior A hurling final, at the fourth semi-final attempt.

The result was a display of blocking, hooking, harassing, chasing and putting bodies on the line that completely disrupted the attempts of the Kilbree lads to show their usual form.

St James had the advantage of containing two class players who set this game alight from the very start. James O’Brien’s free-taking from all distances saw him totalling ten points, nine from placed balls, missing only one effort all through. At the edge of the square the Saints had a real ace in Carbery dual star Aaron Hayes, who returned from his abode in Spain for this game. His ball control and dynamism had the Kilbree backs in serious trouble as he reeled off 1-6 from play, his goal in the 29th minute being a classic full forward’s goal.

The veteran Mícheál McCarthy (D) had the difficult task of marking Kilbree full forward Darragh Coakley, his side’s best player on the day who gave his all hitting four points, and he did well to limit him to that. Eoin Deasy, Kevin O’Leary and James O’Sullivan were other defenders who gave great protection to rock-solid goalkeeper Diarmuid O’Donovan. Ian Evans and the impressive Cathal Hennessy worked hard at midfield while Joseph O’Sullivan, Kevin O’Brien and Mícheál McCarthy (B) gave great support to Hayes and O’Driscoll in attack.

‘Our first final, the lads really deserve this one,’ said St James' mentor Damien Dooley.

‘We got off to a great start and ‘Drico’s’ free-taking was again vital. I think he missed only one near the end. Aaron coming home for the game was the key and he looked as sharp as he ever was, as if he was never away.

‘We were really up for this one, and we had a good run up to this game with no football to worry about. It’s hard to give full justice to both at the same time. Other years we were out of the hurling and the football thrived, that’s the way it works. This team has put in a big effort in hurling for the past ten years and they definitely deserve this day.’

Dooley added: ‘There’s still ten fellas on the panel who were playing in 2005 when we won the junior B, 18 years ago; it’s unbelievable.’

From the word go, the hard-working Saints took control of this game and with James O’Driscoll (three frees), Kevin O’Brien and Aaron Hayes finding the target, they were 0-5 to 0-2 in front after ten minutes, Darragh Coakley and Martin O’Donovan responding for Kilbree.

There was no let up as they stretched the lead to six, 0-9 to 0-3, by the end of the first quarter, Paul O’Sullivan adding his name to O’Driscoll and Hayes, with Coakley getting Kilbree’s only score from a free.

Kilbree did improve in the second quarter, Dylan Coffey registering a point and Coakley two, but they were still over-reliant on Coakley for scores. O’Driscoll (play and free) had the gap at five as half time approached. The Saints struck a lethal blow in the 29th minute when Hayes won a great ball 30 metres out, turned his man brilliantly, raced through and billowed the Kilbree net. 1-11 to 0-6 in front at the break, the Saints were in cruise control.

There was no let-up in the second half as the Saints’ fierce work rate continued and O’Driscoll (four frees) and Hayes (3) opened up a 13-point gap. Don McCarthy and Oisín O’Sullivan had Kilbree points in reply. Determined Kilbree pressure in the dying minutes against a tiring Saints saw Michael D Keohane finishing to the net and Kevin Keohane pointing but it only served to put a better look on the scoreboard as Mark Evan rifled over Saints’ last point.

A near perfect performance put St James into their first ever junior A final against near-neighbours, Clonakilty, who surprised champions Ballinascarthy in the other semi-final.

Scorers

St James: James O’Driscoll 0-10 (9f); Aaron Hayes 1-6; Kevin O’Brien, Paul O’Sullivan, Mark Evans 0-1 each.

Kilbree: Darragh Coakley 0-4 (2f); Michael D Keohane 1-0; Kevin Keohane, Oisín O’Sullivan, Dylan Coffey, Don McCarthy 0-1 each.

St James: Diarmuid O’Donovan; Eoin Deasy, Mícheál McCarthy (D), Peter Whelton; Cristeoir Hayes, Kevin O’Leary, James O’Sullivan; Ian Evans, Cathal Hennessy; Kevin O’Brien, Paul O’Sullivan, James O’Driscoll; Mícheál McCarthy (B), Aaron Hayes, Joseph O’Sullivan.

Subs: David Hayes for P Whelton (25), Conor Hayes for P O’Sullivan (36), Séamus McCarthy for M McCarthy (D) (38), Mark Evans for K O’Brien (48), Kieran O’Donovan for C Hennessy (55).

Kilbree: William Tyner; Barry Kirby, Seán Deasy, John Clancy; Cian Murphy, Brian O’Donovan, Kevin Keohane; Oisín O’Sullivan, Brian Deasy; Dylan Coffey, Don McCarthy, Darragh Coakley; Martin O’Donovan, Joseph O’Donovan, Michael D Keohane.

Subs: Shane O’Donovan for S Deasy (ht), Eamonn Shannon for M O’Donovan (ht), Patrick Shannon for J Clancy (ht), Jack Murphy for B Kirby (45).

Referee: Mick O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna).