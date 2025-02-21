St Colum’s and Ilen Rovers into Carbery finals

ST COLUM’S have qualified for the Clóna Milk Carbery U21B Football Championship final, but must wait until August to discover who they will meet in the decider.

Colum’s 2-9 to 0-7 semi-final win against Tadhg MacCarthaigh in Skibbereen on Saturday was one of only two Carbery U21 football championship games to be played last weekend before the suspension of the competitions until August.

The Kealkill club led 1-5 to 0-2 at half-time in this semi-final and pushed on from there. A goal midway through the second half saw St Colum’s lead 2-9 to 0-6 up and they never looked back. Gearoid Cronin and Liam Hourihane scored 1-1 each for the victors while Thomas O’Donoghue (0-4, 2f), Rob Cronin, Kian Kelleher and Cathal McCarthy were on the scoresheet too. For the Caheragh club, Luke Shorten finished with 0-4, including one two-pointer, while Oisin Daly and Denis Collins also scored. St Colum’s will face Bandon or Ahán Gaels (St Mary’s-Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas amalgamation) in the decider.

Elsewhere, Seán Connolly scored 2-3 for Ilen Rovers as they beat Gabriel Rangers 3-8 to 1-12 in the Carbery U21C football semi-final in Skibbereen, also on Saturday. Ilen led 1-4 to 0-6 at half-time and the winning of the game came in the first ten minutes of the second-half as they built a 2-7 to 0-8 advantage. The other Ilen scorers were Kevin O’Driscoll with 0-4, Paddy Collins grabbed the other goal while Simon O’Shea got 0-1. Ilen will face Kilbrittain or Clann na nGael in the final, scheduled for late August.