Social Democrats host Save Our Sprat group in Dáil

West Cork Social Democrats councillor Isobel Towse was in attendance at the Fair Seas Coalition briefing for Oireachtas members, which was hosted by Deputy Jennifer Whitmore, the party spokesperson for the marine, on Tuesday of this week.

Afterwards Cllr Towse called for compensation for fishers affected by any proposed moratorium on sprat fishing.

She stated: ‘The evidence outlined by the Fair Seas Coalition was stark. By every metric, Ireland is failing to protect our seas and our sea life. Without protecting our habitats now, the damage done in the coming years to our seas could be irreversible. On the panel were Save Our Sprat Bantry Bay who made an appeal to the TDs present to bring forward a temporary moratorium on sprat fishing in order to assess the species population and ensure its long-term sustainability.

‘Sprats make up the foundation of the marine food chain,’ Cllr Towse continued ‘Without a strong sprat population all larger species would be at risk. Which makes it all the more worrying that we do not protect this species through careful monitoring and quotas. Without a management plan for our marine life, the future of these species, and the future of the communities, fishers and tourist operators which rely on them, are in serious danger.

‘The vast majority of the fishing sector and conservation groups all agree that data needs to be collected on what’s left of this fishery as there are indications that the fishery is at risk of being wiped out. Based on ICES recommendations, over 10 times the recommended amount of sprat was landed in Ireland in 2024. This is dangerously unsustainable.

‘A moratorium is not intended to put further pressure on inshore fishers; fishers must be compensated for their losses. This would cost just €3m, which could be accessed through EU conservation funds, a small sum for the protection of a vital species.

‘The Social Democrats are committed to the protection and conservation of our sprat population and for the protection of our marine areas more broadly. I will be working alongside my colleague Deputy Jennifer Whitmore as she campaigns on this issue in the Fisheries Committee.’