She shoots, she scores. Maebh Collins hits winning point that will become the stuff of local legend

‘WORDS can’t describe exactly what this means to us’ – the reaction of beaming Skibbereen Community School coach Ger Carey after watching their dramatic Lidl All-Ireland Senior A Post-Primary Schools final triumph.

This is a day that Carey will never forget. His daughter Leah was captain of this trailblazing Skibbereen team, and was also named player of the match, while his youngest daughter Saorla came on late in the game that will be etched into local folklore.

‘These two girls, since they were five or six, I was coaching, and they have progressed and progressed. It’s the proudest day of my life,’ a proud Carey said with a smile that brightened the sky all the way from Nowlan Park in Kilkenny to West Cork after this history-making Skibbereen Community School team hit the highest of heights.

This was dramatic, nerve-wracking and emotional, as the Skibbereen school dug deep just when it looked like this final was being snatched away from them.

They had led by seven points at the break, but Loreto College from Cavan dragged themselves back into this epic and drew level in the second half. The momentum was with the Ulster champions – they looked the most likely team to grab the winner, otherwise extra-time would be needed.

Step forward, Maebh Collins. The young Ilen Rovers player wrote her name into the history books with a fantastic winning point moments from the end. Composed, cool and clinical, Collins held her nerve. When the ball left her right foot, its final destination was never in doubt.

‘I was aware (of how much time was left), but I didn’t think about it. I just shot and it went over, thank God,’ Collins smiled afterwards.

‘I knew it was the last kick of the game so I tried to keep calm. I looked up (at the clock) and there was about 30 seconds left so I thought we had it.’

And they did. Moments later Skibbereen Community School were All-Ireland champions. Let the celebrations begin.

‘We have been waiting six years to lift that cup so it was amazing to do it with this group of girls who are all my friends,’ captain fantastic Leah Carey beamed.

The Munster champions, in their first All-Ireland senior A final, showed no nerves on the big stage to score two goals in the opening half. First, match-winner Meabh Collins hit the back of the net after the West Cork school intercepted a Loreto kick-out. Bang. Then Castlehaven teen Hannah Sheehy added their second goal, her shot from distance dropping at the right time, just before the break to push Skibbereen Community School 2-7 to 1-3 in front.

It had been an encouraging first half, the Skibb team playing the better football, using the wind to their advantage. Cork minor forward Éabha O’Donovan, Maebh Collins and Hannah Sheehy all landed points, but Loreto carried a threat, too, with scores from Katie O’Meara, Ruby Gilmartin and Cavan senior Ellie Brady.

When O’Meara’s effort from distance dipped under the crossbar Loreto hit the front, but the Skibbereen side showed their composure to finish the half strongly, aided by Collins’ goal. Seven points up, the West Cork team was in the driving seat.

The second half saw Loreto storm back. They pressed up high on the Skibbereen kick-out and got some joy. The gap narrowed to three when Kayla Bartley goaled, but points from Kate Carey showed Skibb still carried an attacking threat. But the Cavan school kept pushing and were rewarded with an equalising goal from O’Meara with seven minutes left. Advantage Loreto. But Skibbereen Community School’s soon-to-be-heroes had other ideas. They soaked up Loreto pressure and then hit them on the counter attack, with a winning score so late it gave the Ulster champs no time to hit back.

‘It got intense in the last few minutes but luckily we kept our heads, worked the ball back up and got the (winning point),’ Maebh Collins added, her place in Skibbereen Community School history now assured, just like her team-mates.

Scorers - Skibbereen CS: Maebh Collins 1-3; Hannah Sheehy 1-1; Eabhá O’Donovan 0-4 (2f); Kate Carey 0-2. Loreto College Cavan: K O’Meara 2-3; K Bartley 1-0; E Brady 0-2; R Gilmartin 0-1.

Skibbereen Community School: Tara O'Regan (O’Donovan Rossa); Maeve O'Sullivan (Castlehaven), Allie Tobin (O’Donovan Rossa), Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven); Ellen Connolly (Castlehaven), Eleanor Keating (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Leah Carey (Ilen Rovers); Aoife O'Driscoll (O’Donovan Rossa), Kathlyn McCarthy (Clann na nGael); Maebh Collins (Ilen Rovers), Becca Sheehy (Castlehaven), Hannah Sheehy (Castlehaven); Éabha O'Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa), Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers), Carla O'Regan (Ilen Rovers). Subs: Muireann O’Shea (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) for B Sheehy (41), Saorla Carey (Ilen Rovers) for H Sheehy (61).

Loreto College Cavan: A McDermott; K Cahill, D McGovern, N Smith; A Kennedy, C Crowe, K McSeain; E Brady, L Miney; R Gilmartin, S Clarke, K Bartley; K McGahern, K O'Meara, K Fegan. Subs: A Galligan for N Smith (34), C Clarke for D McGovern (44).

Referee: Sinéad McHugh (Donegal).