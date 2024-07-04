Shane Kingston adapts to ‘supersub’ role with Cork

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CORK forward Shane Kingston is desperate to start Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Limerick but has revelled in the bench role he has taken on this season.

Kingston’s personal journey this season has been marked by challenges and resilience. The Douglas man suffered injury frustration but was the catalyst for Cork’s remarkable recovery against Limerick in the Munster Hurling Championship which saved Cork’s season.

‘This year has been a bit different for me,’ he told The Southern Star. ‘I was coming back from injury and missed my first championship game ever. I was looking on against Waterford and I was devastated to not be playing. So being back involved then, you're just happy to play a part.

‘Any day you put on the Cork jersey and you get a chance to represent your friends and family is a good day. Whether it be coming on or starting, you just want to do your best for yourself and for the group.’

The speedy forward maintains a steadfast mindset regardless of his role on match day. ‘Look, it's probably a bit different to if you’re starting. You're still going into the game and hoping hopefully that you can make an impact, whether it be coming on the first half or coming on the second half. I suppose you're looking at it the same no matter what. You're just going to go on and do the best for yourself and the best for the group. I probably wouldn't really change my mindset going into it too much, to be honest. Just to be ready for when you are called upon’.

Kingston is optimistic and ready for battle against Limerick. Speaking at eir HQ, he reflected on the Rebels’ season so far, acknowledging that the journey has been anything but smooth.

‘The first two games didn't really go our way,’ he admitted. ‘We built up a bit of momentum then from the Limerick to the Tipp game. We had a bit of luck, finally with the other results too. Last year, we were on the wrong side of those results. There was a point here or there that would have put us through. So we're fortunate enough that we're in the position we are now. We’ve had that bit of luck.’

Since qualifying for the All-Ireland series, Cork have passed their two tests against Offaly and Dublin, even if they weren't always at their best. ‘Obviously, the last two games were two good wins, but they probably weren't our strongest performances. At the end of the day, all you want to do is win. That's a very strong Dublin team we beat as well. It mightn’t have been the prettiest from the outside, but it's still a championship game and it's still a very intense environment to be involved in.’

Kingston and Cork are well aware of the formidable task Limerick will present and are looking to right the wrongs of the 2021 final. 'At this stage of the year, you're going to have to beat whoever's in front of you. It's an All-Ireland semi-final, so we'll be bringing intensity from the minute the ball goes in right till the very end. The last time we were in Croke Park was the All-Ireland final, which we didn't really do ourselves justice at the time. So we’ll be looking to rectify that,’ he emphasised.

There won’t be many empty seats in GAA HQ for Sunday’s clash, with the red wave descending on the capital. Kingston was quick to highlight that the unwavering support from the Cork fans as a key factor in their campaign. ‘I suppose that's one thing we always get is good support from the Cork public. Even the Limerick game in Munster, people probably wrote us off going into that game and it was still a full house. That goes a long way coming down the stretch. So it's brilliant to have such good support from the Cork people.’