Seamus Hayes: A lot at stake in derby clash

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

AS Carbery Rangers prepare for a pivotal McCarthy Insurance Premier SFC derby against Clonakilty in Dunmanway on Sunday (4pm), the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Following a disappointing loss to St Michael’s in their opening Group 2 game, the Ross men have been working tirelessly to turn things around. Manager Seamus Hayes shared his insights on the team’s recent performance and the challenges they face ahead of their vital all-Carbery clash on Sunday.

‘We were very disappointed with the St Michael’s result, obviously,’ Hayes said.

‘It's a game that we felt we had the winning of. We reviewed it and saw the amount of ball and possession we had in particular. It was 53 minutes on the clock when we were two points up. Then the goal was a hammer blow that we didn't quite recover from, even though James Fitz had the ball in the back of the net at the end of the game as well, which I thought was harshly ruled out,’ he remarked.

Despite the opening-round setback, Hayes emphasised the importance of regrouping quickly and the positive response from the squad.

‘There was a tough week afterwards, definitely. Players and management alike. Everyone was hurt after that defeat. It was a big game. We knew the importance of it. But to be fair to the lads, we had a very positive training session on the following Sunday morning. Since then, there’s been no looking back. We all agreed that the big focus for us was on our next game,’ Hayes said.

That next game is against near neighbours Clonakilty, and with both sides losing in round one, the focus now shifts to the crucial clash in Dunmanway. They met in last year’s championship, drawing 0-6 a piece, and the Carbery Rangers boss expects a similarly tight encounter when so much is on the line.

‘There is a lot at stake, and we've seen the way the games have played out in the last few years when there is so much at stake. I don't think there's going to be anything in it between the two teams. Both teams would have learned a lot from their first day out,’ the Ross boss remarked.

‘Even last year's game, it wasn't a classic by any manner of means. But for the Clon and the Ross camps, it was everything that we expected it to be. I would imagine that it would be something very similar again this time.’

Hayes provided an update on his squad ahead of the Clon clash, which includes several injuries to key players. Still, he remains optimistic and is looking forward to seeing how the team adapts.

‘We've had a bit of misfortune, unfortunately. Brian Shanahan picked his hammer in the warm-up before the Michael’s game, so he's a major doubt for us,’ Hayes revealed.

‘Barry Kerr broke his wrist five minutes into the game and in fairness to him, he played on, but he's a non-runner now; he's in a cast. Ciarán Santry came on and unfortunately for Ciarán, he re-injured his shoulder. Unfortunately, he's out as well. Cian Daly did his cruciate the week before the last game as well. They are four big losses for us, but it's an opportunity for others’.

Those replacements could feature from the Junior A side that defeated Barryroe in their opening championship clash. Hayes praised the second team for stepping up in training, suggesting that their performances could lead to some changes in the lineup.

‘Yeah, I was very impressed with the junior performance, and a lot of fellas did put their hands up and they've been continuing to do so all year, particularly the last two weeks in training. As I said, look, we've had a few blows, but that has definitely opened doors and made us try fellas in different positions and try new things as well with fellas,’ he admitted.