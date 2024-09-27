Ruairi Deane and Seanie O’Leary return as Bantry Blues chase semi-final spot

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IN sport, trilogies hold a unique place in history. These three-part encounters are narratives that unfold over time, capturing the imagination and leaving an indelible mark on their sport.

From boxing’s iconic Ali v Frazier battles, to tennis's epic Federer v Nadal contests, they defined eras. Trilogies create moments of peak intensity. These rivalries build on each encounter, with each chapter adding to the tension and anticipation.

Much like the greatest sporting trilogies, the upcoming premier intermediate football quarter-final between Bantry Blues and Uibh Laoire in Kealkill on Saturday (5.30pm) holds that same allure in Cork club football. The Carbery side have come out on top in both previous encounters, so the question is: will the West Cork men complete the three-peat or will Uibh Laoire overcome their Bantry blues?

The previous two matches between these teams have delivered high-scoring, quality football. In the 2022 semi-final, it was 3-13 to 1-16, with last year’s group stage clash equally as tight, 1-14 to 1-12.

Bantry’s manager David O'Donovan noted, ‘They were very free-flowing, high-quality attacking games. We had to score around 20 points to win the two matches. The two teams' attacks are probably the strongest assets to both. For any neutral, it should be a game to look forward to on Saturday.’

While Bantry have had the upper hand in their previous meetings, they are not underestimating the challenge ahead. O'Donovan points to Uibh Laoire’s strengths, who aren’t short of divisional representation, a good sign for any club side.

‘They’ve five or six players playing on the Muskerry senior team. We know the quality of the task that's ahead of us on Saturday,’ he said.

Both sides are likely to stick to their attacking philosophies, which should make for an open and exciting contest.

‘It probably won’t be a defensive game, both teams will be looking to play football. They'd be the principles, both teams would play by', O'Donovan added.

Bantry enter this game following a tough 1-9 to 1-7 loss to Naomh Abán in their final group fixture, where they were forced to play without several key players.

‘We were missing a few big players, and I suppose we made a conscious decision that if we risked them, we risked losing them for the knockout stage', O'Donovan explained. However, Bantry now have a full squad available, with the likes of Ruairi Deane and Seanie O’Leary fit to play.

‘They could have played the last day. But we just had to take an overall view and the extra two weeks has stood them the world of good. So they've been training well for the last week. We're all fit and ready to go.’

As in any great sporting trilogy, the stakes in this third meeting feel even higher. Bantry have the psychological edge, but Uibh Laoire will be driven by the desire to rewrite the script. Whether it will be a repeat of the first two acts or an unexpected twist, this quarter-final promises to be a memorable chapter in this evolving football rivalry.