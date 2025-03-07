Ross, Dohenys and Bandon enjoy winning starts to county football leagues

THE McCarthy Insurance Group county football leagues got started last weekend, and there were mixed results for West Cork teams.

In Division 1, Newcestown fell to a 2-6 to 0-8 defeat against Nemo Rangers, as goals from Conor Horgan and Colm Kiely proved crucial. Colm Dinneen (0-3) and Eddie Kenneally (0-2) top scored for the West Cork side against a Nemo team who had Cork seniors Michéal Aodh Martin and Briain Murphy starting.

Elsewhere, 0-15, including four two-pointers, from former Cork sharpshooter Steven Sherlock fired St Finbarr’s to a 2-20 to 2-15 win over Cill na Martra. St Michael’s beat defending league champions Carrigaline by 0-18 to 1-11 with Luke O’Herlihy getting 0-12 for the Mahon side.

In Division 2, Carbery Rangers started the season in explosive fashion by defeating Castletownbere 3-20 to 0-14. The O’Rourkes were in full flight as John hit 0-6 and younger brother Peadar struck 1-3. Conor Twomey and Patrick Hurley got the other two goals while Daragh Hayes and Paul Hodnett got 0-5 and 0-4 from play respectively with the latter landing a two-pointer.

Declan O’Dwyer’s Dohenys saw off Kanturk by 1-15 to 0-7 as talisman Fionn Herlihy scored 1-4 from play while Keith White chipped in with 0-3. O’Donovan Rossa lost away to Knocknagree 0-15 to 2-6. Rory Byrne scored Skibb’s two goals on a day where they were 0-12 to 1-4 down at half-time. Other scorers for Rossa included Elliot Connolly, Dylan Hourihane and Brian Crowley while Ciarán Coombes also had an impressive game.

Elsewhere, Valley Rovers got the better of Fermoy (0-21 to 0-9) as Adam Walsh and Willie Hurley scored 0-4 each while Cork senior Jacob O’Driscoll got a run out. Ballincollig and Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh played out a 0-12 to 1-9 draw.

Moving to Division 3, Uibh Laoire won the Gaeltacht derby against Naomh Abán 2-9 to 0-12 as Ian Jones and Liam Kearney goaled. Bishopstown saw off Mallow 2-13 to 2-10, Kilshannig beat Kiskeam 1-14 to 0-13 while there were wins too for Rockchapel and Clyda Rovers over Aghada and Newmarket respectively.

Meanwhile, Bandon got off to a flying start in Division 4 with a 2-12 to 1-6 win over St Vincents’ as Conor Calnan hit the net twice from wing-back.

Darren Crowley kicked 0-8 (0-6 from play) while debutant Jack Cullinane (0-2), Peter Murphy and Jack Calnan also hit the target for the Lilywhites. Bantry Blues and Adrigole both lost to Boherbue (2-13 to 0-10) and Buttevant (1-17 to 0-11) respectively while Matthew Bradley hit 2-10 for Aghabullogue in their 3-19 to 2-8 win over Macroom.

Moving all the way down to Division 7 and the West Cork derby, St James and Kilmacabea ended all square, 0-16 to 1-13. The Ardfield men raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after ten minutes but the Leap team outscored James 0-9 to 0-2 in the last 20 minutes of the half. Heading into the last ten minutes, James were 0-14 to 0-11 ahead but Kilmacs captain Ian Jennings struck the net.

The Leap men led by a point heading into stoppage time but Frank Hayes rescued a point for James. Joe O’Sullivan and Aaron Hayes showed well for the Ardfield side with 0-6 and 0-3 respectively while Cathal Hennessy did a great man-marking job on Kilmacabea threat Damien Gore. For Kilmacabea, Jennings was the star of the show in this game while Owen Tobin and Martin Collins also had stellar games in their county league debut.

Elsewhere, Argideen Rangers and Urhan lost to Inniscarra (0-11 to 0-10) and Ballygarvan (2-11 to 1-8) while there were wins for Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels and Castlemagner.