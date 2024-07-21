Rocco and Eoin hat-tricks fire Drinagh Rangers clear

DRINAGH Rangers are the team to catch at the top of the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U13 Schoolboys Championship.

A fifth win in as many league outings saw Drinagh Rangers consolidate first place in their division. The Canon Crowley Park side proved too strong for Bay Rovers, running out emphatic winners to open up a nine-point gap.

Rocco Bermeuller O’Reilly and Eoin O’Donovan each netted hat-tricks with Adam Deane, Patrick Daly, Conor Collins and Charlie Daly also scoring. Oskar Ustjanowski was Rovers’ lone scorer. Best for Drinagh included Rocco Bermeuller O’Reilly, Donnacha Collins and Adam Deane.

No fixtures were completed in the U13 Schoolboys Premier League this past week. Castlelack remain three points ahead of a chasing pack containing Bay Rovers, Dunmanway Town, Lyre Rovers and Clonakilty AFC United. Also, Bunratty United still enjoy a six-point advantage atop U13 Schoolboys League One. Dunmanway Town and Riverside Athletic are United’s closest challengers.

***

Patrick Hennigan, Ryan Crowley Healy, Jai Hurley and Ben Marchie were amongst the goals as U12 Schoolboys Premier League leaders Dunmanway Town overcame Riverside Athletic 7-1. Diarmuid O’Sullivan replied for Athletic.

Skibbereen Celtic and Lyre Rovers picked up their first U12 Schoolboys Championship points of the season following a 3-3 draw at the Baltimore Road. Oisin Minihane (2) and Stephen Harnedy were on target for Celtic. In the same division, Miguel Rosales Harrington and Jack O’Shea netted in league leaders Beara United’s 3-0 victory at home to Sullane.

***

A busy League of Ireland period saw Bandon native Niamh Cotter hit the headlines for Cork City Women’s FC. City’s 1-0 win away to Peamount United was followed by a 2-1 defeat of Bohemians courtesy of Dorothy Greulich’s marvellous late winner.

Cotter was named on the League of Ireland Team of the Week following the Peamount victory, her third such accolade of the season. The Bandon player suffered an early injury in the Bohemians game. A precautionary scan revealed the injury is, thankfully, not serious.

Clonakilty AFC graduates Ethan O’Donovan and Charlie Moore were called up for Cobh Ramblers’ EA Sports U15 League clash away to Kerry in Tralee last Saturday.

Despite the 3-1 defeat, Moore scored Cobh’s only goal in a game where O’Donovan also impressed. Both individuals were back in action 24 hours later and played their part in Cobh’s U14 League of Ireland win over Cork City.

Rory Twohig came off the bench as fourth placed Cork City won 2-1 at home to Wexford in the EA Sports League of Ireland U15 Academy League. Elsewhere in the same grade, Luke Dollery missed Cobh Ramblers’ 3-1 loss away to Kerry due to illness. Evan Deasy came off the bench in Cobh U20’s 5-3 victory at home to Klub Kildare.