Kinsale Lions Club all set for Budget breakfast briefing

THE Kinsale & District Lions Club has confirmed the return of its Budget Breakfast Briefing, taking place on Thursday October 17th at the Kinsale Hotel & Spa.

The event sees community and charity unite and after last year’s sell-out success, the 2026 edition is expected to be even bigger, bringing together business leaders, local groups, and the wider Kinsale community for a powerful morning of purpose, insight, and giving back.

This year’s event will once again raise essential funds for the paediatric emergency and childhood cancer unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH), while also supporting a range of local Kinsale-based charities, families, and community groups.

‘This event shows the power of community working together,’ said Cormac Fitzgerald, president of Kinsale Lions Club.

‘Whether you’re a business owner, a local volunteer, or simply someone who wants to make a difference, every ticket sold directly supports those in need—both in CUH and right here in Kinsale.’

On the morning those in attendance can expect a keynote address from economist Jim Power, a charity raffle, welcome packs and a hot breakfast service, and networking with fellow community and business leaders.

The event is organised entirely by volunteers, with no overheads or salaries, so every euro raised goes directly to charitable causes. All bookings are online at www.kinsalelionsonline.com with tickets priced at €50.