Restaurant closures are a blow to Bantry and Blarney

THE announcement that another restaurant is to close in Bantry has been met with a sense of disappointment, but also inevitability, given the government’s refusal to reduce the vat rate.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said the recent closure of O’Connor’s Seafood Restaurant was a sad day for the town, and he described the latest announcement by Aaron and Olivia Buckley of the closure of their Yum Yum Supper Club as ‘a blow’ for the social and economic life of Bantry.

But the councillor said it is ‘hardly surprising’ given the government’s failure to reduce the vat rate from 13.5% to 9% in the Budget.

‘We organised a bus for the vintners to attend a public march in Dublin two weeks ago and were part of a very large crowd protesting the 13.5% rate,’ said the Boston Bar publican.

‘Our protests fell on deaf ears, but it’s not just Bantry that is suffering, it is happening all over the country,’ he said.

‘There are restaurants and bars closing down in every town and village. And, if the vat rate isn’t reduced we are going to see a lot more cafés, restaurants and bars closing in the coming months.

‘We are fortunate here in Bantry,’ he added, ‘to still have fantastic hotels, eateries and pubs that are still open for business, but even they are feeling the pinch every two months when they have to pay their vat.’

Aaron Buckley of the Yum Yum Supper Club confirmed that the restaurant’s final day of service will be on Saturday November 2nd.

Aaron – who comes from a very well-known family of restaurateurs in Cork city and chose Bantry as his family’s destination of choice pre-Covid in 2019 – thanked his customers for their support.

Given the alarming rate of closures, there was widespread disappointment, too, when it was announced that Blairs Inn in Blarney is to close its doors on Sunday (November 3rd).

The owners thanked their staff, their regulars and locals. ‘We will be eternally grateful for all their support,’ they said.