Bantry restaurant owners relocate business to Bandon

BANDON is set for a night-time economy boost with the planned re-opening of two licensed premises in the coming months.

This comes on the back of the reopening of The Crawford pub in recent weeks, giving a renewed confidence to the town.

The former owners of O’Connor’s Seafood Café & Seafood Restaurant in Bantry – Shane and Carly Spillane – have confirmed that they will be taking over The Old Market Tavern Bar on Market Street, which closed last April.

After four-and-a-half memorable years serving the people of Bantry at their café and seafood restaurant, they said their goodbyes to staff, customers, and friends last Saturday for what was their last day of business.

‘We would like to say a huge thank you to all our amazing staff, both past and present. O’Connors would not have been the same without you,’ they said.

Shane previously told The Southern Star that he had been unable to find a venue of suitable size in Bantry for a ‘new iteration’ of their business.

However, they have now confirmed that they will be taking over The Old Market Bar in Bandon.

Shane said their new venture in Bandon will be very similar to their operation at O’Connors, and it will also be an autism- friendly restaurant with a play area inside. The business will have a new name and they hope to open next month.

Meanwhile, former Fianna Fáil councillor Sean O’Donovan has announced that he will be opening O’Donovan’s at the Shambles early next month, after a 10-year break behind the counter in Bandon.

The bar, located on Emmet Row, was previously known as Joe Macs, but Sean has already been putting his own touch to it, with brand new colours and a bright logo for his new business venture. He previously ran The Plunkett Inn in Bandon for 13 years and also ran Fitzy’s in Crosshaven, so he is no stranger to the licensed trade.

The Crawford Bar on Oliver Plunkett Street in Bandon also recently reopened under new management.

Noel Desmond and Slawek Jaskulshi, who run popular Cracked Café at St Finbarr’s Place, along with their own catering business, are behind this latest venture.