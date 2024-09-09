Residents query Uisce Éireann’s denial over closure of beaches

ROSSCARBERY residents say they don’t believe claims made by Uisce Éireann that it is not to blame for the high levels of bacteria at two local beaches.

Last week Uisce Éireann issued a statement saying it was ‘not responsible’ for the high bacteria levels – and Cork County Council’s subsequent decision to issue temporary ‘do not swim’ notices – at the Warren strand in Rosscarbery and Owenahincha beach.

Uisce Éireann said bathing water quality is contingent on a number of factors including rainfall, overflows from wastewater collection systems, runoff from roads, agriculture, private septic tank discharges, animal waste, and leaks and spills.

Uisce Éireann said it found no indication of discharges (from the area’s wastewater treatment plant) that may have impacted on bathing water and contributed to the ‘do not swim’ notices. And the spokesperson attributed one of the notices – which was issued on August 12th– to ‘localised storm conditions’.

This week, residents and public representatives challenged this point of view. One local woman said that in August 2022 raw sewage was seen in the bay and this was what led to the formation of a local action committee.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan is on record as saying: ‘Of all the beaches that have been served no swim notices in West Cork, it just so happens that Owenahincha and the Warren are directly to the east and west of this wastewater treatment plant. I don’t think we can ignore that, so further answers will certainly have to be given from Uisce Éireann in that regard.’

On Monday, more than 100 people attended a second public meeting in Rosscarbery in as many weeks. Deputy O’Sullivan said he was very disappointed that Uisce Éireann had declined to send a representative. He said there were witness statements by people who had seen excrement at the beach and had seen raw sewage leave the facility near the cliff walk in Owenahincha. ‘Therefore, it is very difficult for me to believe that the wastewater treatment plant isn’t an issue,’ he said.

Meanwhile, local businessman and Fine Gael Cllr Noel O’Donovan claimed the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and Uisce Éireann had acknowledged that the plant is not performing as it should.

He said a representative from the water utility told him that they would meet residents on a date yet to be confirmed.

Cllr O’Donovan also called for more extensive testing throughout the estuary to rule out other possible sources of pollution.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said he had issued an invitation to the EPA to attend the meeting but was informed that neither the chief executive nor any of the directors were available.

‘I firmly believe that as the body with oversight and responsibility for compliance with water quality directives, the EPA needs to engage here,’ he said.

‘The solution in Rosscarbery will require the EPA to use its Section 63 powers to mandate Uisce Eireann to address the problem.

‘We’ve seen this compliance tool used effectively to secure upgrades to wastewater treatment plants in places like Belgooly and Halfway,’ he added.

Rosscarbery resident and Social Democrat Cllr Isobel Towse also attended the meeting.

She praised Paul Melody of Rosscarbery Waste Water Action Group, who outlined his organisation’s efforts to find a solution to the problem that has ‘ongoing’ since 2022.

‘He detailed their ongoing correspondence with Uisce Éireann, the EPA, and Cork County Council over the last two years,’ said Cllr Towse, who called for year-round water testing instead of just summertime readings.

Cllr Towse also believes Uisce Éireann ‘is answerable to the EPA’.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said: ‘This is yet another example of the dire state of our water and wastewater infrastructure in West Cork. Despite warnings from the EPA that the Warren and Owenahincha wastewater treatment plant is below standard, Uisce Éireann have no plans to upgrade the plant,’ she said.

‘The poor quality of our water infrastructure is causing damage to beaches like the Warren and is stalling housing developments across West Cork. We need serious and urgent investment to protect our beaches, rivers, and to ensure communities have the basic infrastructure they need to grow and thrive.’

The Southern Star contacted Uisce Éireann for a comment before going to press.