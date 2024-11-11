Reprimand for man after threat to shove radio down garda’s throat

A BALLINSPITTLE man who threatened to shove a radio down a garda’s throat was told by a district court judge that it is not acceptable to lash out at gardaí.

Judge Mark O’Connell made the comment when dealing with the case of William Lordan at Bandon District Court.

Mr Lordan of Ballinverdig, Ballinspittle pleaded guilty to the obstruction of gardaí as well as threatening to kill or cause serious harm to a garda.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that at 5.30pm on August 19th, 2023 the defendant’s estranged wife made a complaint to gardaí about him.

‘Gardaí arrived at her home and took items belonging to him and told him not to contact her again. He lives in a mobile home and began shouting and verbally abusing the gardaí.’

The court heard that Mr Lordan said he would shove the garda radio down the throat of one garda and that ‘he’d get it’.

‘His fists were clenched and they arrested him, but he continued to resist arrest. They placed him in the back of the patrol car but had to remove him as he was kicking the inside of the car. A garda van had to be sent eventually to bring him to the garda station.’

The court heard he has five previous convictions which include road traffic and public order offences.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client, who is a father to two children, developed a drink problem during the pandemic.

‘Covid didn’t suit him and he has been for alcohol treatment at Tabor Lodge. He has no memory of the events and the gardaí did handle him well as he was very fragile and has an alcohol addiction. He has a good relationship with his estranged wife and his children.’

Ms Dinneen said he is living in a mobile home and isn’t working as he is currently disqualified from driving and she requested if a probation report could be prepared on him.

However, Judge Mark O’Connell declined her request.

‘Lashing out at gardaí and being aggressive to them is not acceptable. They have a difficult job to do as it is,’ said Judge O’Connell.

He convicted and fined him €500 on the threat to cause harm, giving him three months to pay the fine, and he took into consideration the obstruction charge. ‘He needs to get back into the workplace and living remotely is not an excuse to do nothing.’