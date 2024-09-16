Reenascreena’s Jamie Hurley enjoys hat-trick of winners in season finale at Lyre

BY TIM KELLEHER

JAMIE Hurley from Reenascreena drove three winners on the final day of racing in the West Cork region for 2024.

Hurley started his trio of victories with Rockaday in the opening Grade G G1 & G2 Pace. Storm Trooper led for the opening half but Rockaday hit the front at the half-mile mark and was never in any danger, routing his rivals by six lengths.

The middle leg of Hurley’s treble came with Fandango De Nile in the Grade E trot for Dublin-based owner Hannah Richardson. High Speed Efbe was the hare this time and looked like holding on but De Fandango De Nile and Hippie Sisu went on in the home straight with the former staying on to win by a length.

Graal Du Dollar enhanced his reputation as one of Ireland's finest top grade trotters, putting on an exhibition to land the Grade A-A3 Trot. Hurley wasn't hanging around for his four rivals and was four lengths clear after two furlongs. He was relentless in his demolition job, eventually winning by eight lengths from Fairplay Briolais. The winner is owned by John O’Sullivan from Goleen.

‘We all know how talented Graal is and today was another example of how good he is. He holds an entry in the All-Ireland series at Annaghmore so we’ll keep him going for another few weeks,’ Hurley said.

National Treasure finally showed his true potential in the four-runner Grade D C & B pace, as Oisin Quill jumped this son of Major League Star out in front and was able to dictate matters up front.

Eoin Murphy from Baltimore, the retained driver of IB Stables, had the pick of two from the yard in The Grade D & C Trot and the 19-year-old picked Gentleman Coglais over Comete Des Landes. A wise decision as Gentleman Coglais won by a length and a half. Also, Derry McCarthy, fresh from his Welsh Classic win last weekend, was back in the bike and back in the winners enclosure with GDs Honey in the Grade F Pace; the winner had three lengths to spare over Spartan Warrior.

Veteran pacer Rhyds Panache, at the ripe old age of 15, ran his final race.

Owned by Chris O’Reilly from Drimoleague, Panache won the Red John Memorial in 2019 and was twice voted Horse of the Year in the southern region. In his past two seasons he was driven by Fionn O’Reilly, a son of the owner, and was a great schoolmaster for Fionn in his fledgling driving career.