Record year for West Cork Academy

THE West Cork Academy drew as many admirers for their professional off-field set-up as the quality of their football in Belfast, Catalonia, Liverpool and Limerick during an action-packed 12 months.

The past year will go down as one of the most successful years in the West Cork Academy’s history. Competing across five schoolboys' age-grades in provincial and national SFAI Inter-League competitions, the rural set-up enhanced its growing reputation.

Claiming Munster and national titles at both U15 and U16 levels, reaching the quarter-finals of the prestigious U14 Kennedy Cup and producing improved performances at the U13 and U12 grades, the West Cork Academy delivered another successful campaign.

Most importantly, there is more to come from one of the country’s fastest growing football academy’s in 2025.

***

What a year it was for the West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys squad. The month of March saw the U16s claim SFAI Munster and National Inter-League titles before travelling to Northern Ireland and making a huge impression in their inaugural Super Cup NI appearance.

‘This squad, give or take one or two, has been together since first entering the West Cork Academy together five years ago,’ U16 academy captain Daniel Vassallo said.

‘You learn so much while you are here. All the coaches are excellent. They are all experienced and you learn so much from them.

‘Since day one, David Hall and Danny (Logan) have been absolutely brilliant to us. The memories we have made are things we will remember for the rest of our lives.’

One of those memories was the U16 squad’s 3-0 defeat of Dundalk to win the SFAI U16 Schoolboys National Shield trophy.

Finn O’Mahony, Tim Sweeney and Shane Hallihane goals cemented West Cork’s triumph prior to overcoming Waterford 5-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra-time in the Munster U16 Schoolboys Trophy final.

In August, a victory over Barcelona’s Dubai Academy helped secure a Super Cup Northern Ireland 12th overall finish, a fantastic return from the academy’s first appearance at the world renowned event.

***

The Academy’s U15s mid-term trip to the United Kingdom laid the foundations for two trophy successes. Intense games against English Championship League clubs, Leeds United and Preston North End academies, also included a visit to famed Premier League club Liverpool’s training facility.

Each day whilst in England, the U15 Schoolboys squad took part in physio sessions, early morning swimming pool sessions, stretching routines, sports massages, pre and post-match meals, pre-match tactical meetings, lengthy warm-ups, warm downs and post-match assessments.

The trip had the desired effect as Don Hurley and JJ Hurley’s side made the arduous journey to county Donegal and defeated Inishowen 5-2 to reach the SFAI National U15 Schoolboys Shield final. Christos Delis, Matthew Buttimer, Joe Twomey, Tom Whooley and Alex Bramoulle goals sent West Cork through to a Shield final meeting with Kilkenny. Tom Whooley’s hat-trick earned the rural side a 3-1 win in the decider.

‘Kilkenny were tough opponents but JJ and I are absolutely delighted for the entire squad. Our U15 schoolboys squad are a great bunch of lads and we are delighted with all their efforts this season,’ Don Hurley said.

Not content with an SFAI National Shield trophy, the U15 schoolboys added the Munster Schoolboys Trophy before season’s end. Sean Platt, Alex Bramoulle, Padraig O’Sullivan and Conrad Murphy netted in a fantastic 4-0 Trophy final win over Clare in Ennis.

***

This year’s West Cork Academy U14 schoolboys squad had a busy season highlighted by another terrific showing at the annual SFAI Kennedy Cup at the University of Limerick in June.

Before that, April’s trip to the 2024 Elite Smart Football Tournament in Catalonia showcased the squad’s talents against world-class opposition. Defeated by Uslan HD (South Korea) in their opening game, West Cork rebounded to overcome the Fusion Football Academy (Holland) 3-0 in their second outing. La Liga’s Girona proved too strong for the Irish academy in game three before edging League of Ireland club Shelbourne 2-0 on penalties following a scoreless Elite Silver Cup semi-finals draw.

In the Silver Cup decider, Swedish club IFK Stocksund were defeated 1-0 courtesy of Jack Allen’s solitary effort.

‘This was a great opportunity for the boys to play against Elite Academies. The cherry on top was being awarded the tournament’s Fair Play award,’ West Cork Academy U14 Schoolboys’ head coach Eamon Bradfield commented, with this the ideal preparation for the Kennedy Cup.

Bradfield and Jack O’Sullivan’s squad followed in the footsteps of the region’s previous representatives by finishing in the top six in the country.

For the second year in a row, the West Cork Academy entered the Kennedy Cup’s knockout stages on the back of three group wins. Following a Kennedy Cup quarter-final loss to Wexford, a 2-0 win over Waterford secured a Kennedy Plate final where Cork edged West Cork (2-0) to confirm the latter’s sixth overall finish out of 31 competing leagues.

‘It is a sign of how far the West Cork Academy has come when we are leaving Limerick a bit disappointed at finishing sixth,’ Eamon Bradfield said.

‘The academy has gone from strength to strength over the last few years.

Now, the expectation and belief is there that we can compete.’

‘From an academy perspective, this year’s sixth-placed finish proves the last two years results were not flashes in the pan,’ West Cork Academy’s DJ Curtin added.

‘It shows how much the academy is progressing. The (initial) target was to top our group and that’s what the lads managed. They did that playing great football, scoring 13 goals and producing some excellent defending too. Everything after that was a bonus.’

***

Drawn in Group F of the SFAI U13 National Schoolboys Inter-League, West Cork performed admirably against Limerick Desmond, Waterford, Kerry and Limerick District. Down 2-0 in their final group outing against Limerick District, the rural academy’s Micheal Ryan and Jack Allen scored to earn a 2-2 draw and a subsequent penalty shootout. West Cork emerged 4-3 winners thanks to goalkeeper Cillian Kingston’s two saves.

***

The SFAI’s U12 age-grade focusses on player development rather than results. In that regard, West Cork rebounded from a slow start to reach the SFAI National U12 Schoolboys Trophy semi-finals. A 7-1 quarter-final victory at home to North Tipperary qualified Shane Hough’s side for the last four and was the high point of a productive season. Johnny O’Loughlin (3), Rory Hurley, Ed Hough, Ryan Crowley and Danny Carroll all scored against North Tipp. West Cork produced a heroic effort before losing 3-1 to a top-rated North Dublin in the semi-finals. Rory Hurley scored and Sean O’Callaghan saved a penalty.

So, a trophy-laden year ends with the West Cork Academy going from strength to strength heading into the new year.