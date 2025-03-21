Rebels must avoid loss against Galway to book place in Division 1 hurling league final

CORK only need to avoid defeat to Galway this Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.30pm, live on RTÉ2) to qualify for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A final.

After Kilkenny beat Limerick in their rescheduled clash last weekend, Pat Ryan’s side now know what is required to face Tipperary in the decider.

If Galway win, the Tribesmen will be in the league final.

Judging by their 6-20 to 0-23 win away to Clare last time out, it seems like the Cork hurlers are peaking at the right time as the championship is just around the corner. After their loss to Tipp in Thurles (2-22 to 1-21), many Cork supporters may have felt a bit worried given how the results and performances were going. But in wins against Kilkenny (1-22 to 2-16) and Clare, they showed a willingness to win, with some class hurling sprinkled on top.

Declan Dalton, Brian Hayes, Shane Barrett and Diarmuid Healy have all shown signs of promise for the Rebels, especially in the last couple of games. That’s not even mentioning Patrick Horgan, Robbie O’Flynn, Shane Kingston and Jack O’Connor who are still valuable members of the squad while Alan Connolly and Séamus Harnedy are both returning from injury. Conor Lehane is still to return too while Jack Cahalane, Daniel Hogan and Robbie Cotter are patiently waiting for a big break after their club exploits.

The wealth of options in attack makes the Rebels one of the most feared teams in the country right now. The competition for starting places is at an all-time high. Even the number one jersey isn’t nailed on, as neither Patrick Collins and Brion Saunderson have put a foot wrong.

Séan O’Donoghue came back into the team against Clare after injury and instantly impressed at corner-back, even popping up to score a point. Tommy O’Connell, Cormac O’Brien and Micheál Mullins have put their hands up in the half-back line while Ethan Twomey’s form of late has made him a contender to either partner Darragh Fitzgibbon in midfield or play and half-forward.

Add in normal starters in the Downey brothers Eoin and Robert, Ciarán Joyce and Tim O’Mahony, who are still determined to keep their starting berths. Newcestown’s Luke Meade has done well when called upon too. Listing all those names has to be pleasing for Ryan.

To win league titles and All-Irelands, just a starting side is not enough to win it out. As Limerick have shown in the last few years, you need a panel and Cork certainly have that now. The next step: a national trophy. Cork will move one step closer to their first national trophy in 20 years and first league in 27 years if they get the job done against a Galway side that is very up and down.

The Tribesmen have 26 different scorers in the league. Regarding form, they have received hammerings off Tipperary (3-25 to 2-16) and Limerick (1-27 to 1-18) while beating Kilkenny (2-19 to 1-19), Clare (2-21 to 0-20) and Wexford (2-19 to 1-20). Anthony Burns (3-4), Conor Cooney (1-9) and Declan McLaughlin (3-2) are players that Cork need to watch, and quieten. In terms of Rebels’ absentees, O’Brien is ruled out through suspension, as of now, due to his straight red-card against Clare. The good news is we will most likely see returns of forwards Harnedy and Connolly and defenders Mark Coleman and Ger Millerick from injury.