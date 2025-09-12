Randals rally to book quarter-final place

Carbery JBHC hots up as battle for semi-final places intensifies

RANDAL Óg progressed to the quarter-finals of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship after a 2-17 to 0-15 win over St Colum’s in Dunmanway last Friday.

Things looked tricky for the Ballinacarriga club at half-time as they trailed 0-9 to 0-8 but a blistering second period, where they outscored Colum’s by 2-9 to 0-6, was vital.

The two second-half goals came through Jimmy O’Sullivan, as Randals raced past the finishing line. Seadhna Crowley (0-9f), Eoin O’Donovan (0-3), Seán Daly (0-2), Donnacha Collins, Séamus Crowley and Peter Collins (0-1 each) all got on the scoring act too.

A quarter-final tie against Ballinascarthy on the weekend of September 19th-21st awaits for Randals.

***

In the Carbery junior B hurling championship round-robin stage, Argideen Rangers, Ballinascarthy and O’Donovan Rossa are all out of the championship after the weekend’s action.

Five teams remain in contention for four semi-final spots as we enter the final round of games. Bandon lead the way on six points followed by four teams tied on four, Kilbree, Gabriel Rangers, Bantry Blues and Barryroe.

Gabriel Rangers knocked O’Donovan Rossa out after winning 0-13 to 0-9 in Kealkill. A win in their final game against Barryroe would send Rangers through to the semi-finals. Barryroe kept their progression hopes alive after knocking Argideen Rangers out, winning 1-20 to 1-9 in Kilbrittain.

Bantry Blues ended Ballinascarthy’s championship involvement as they recorded a 3-15 to 2-9 victory in Leap. Bandon are one step closer to the semi-finals after a 0-19 to 0-14 win over Kilbree in Ardfield. The Lilywhites only need a point in their final game against an already eliminated Argideen to progress.

Kilbree will face Bantry in the final game, needing a win to be sure of a semi-final spot. The dates for the final round robin fixtures will be decided in due course – keep an eye on the Carbery GAA website.