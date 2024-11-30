Rachel O’Leary’s hat-trick fires Dunmanway Town U13 girls to the double

DUNMANWAY Town recorded two SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League cup final successes on a terrific weekend for the progressive club.

Cobh Ramblers’ home ground, St Colman’s Park, was the venue for Saturday’s SuperValu U13 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final. Castlelack took on double-chasing Dunmanway Town in a quality encounter. Town began as favourites and the U13 Schoolgirls Premier League champions justified that tag by scoring five goals without reply. Despite a valiant Castlelack effort, a Rachel O’Leary hat-trick along with Lily Duggan and Ciara Kelly efforts cemented a deserved 5-0 Dunmanway triumph.

Saturday proved a productive afternoon for Dunmanway Town as the club’s Tornados U12 Schoolboys team also completed a league and cup double. Having annexed the U12 Schoolboys Premier League title earlier in the campaign, Dunmanway were pushed to the limit by Skibbereen Dynamos before claiming the U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup at the Clonakilty RFC Astro.

Ethan Atalay, Liam Foley and Senan Sheehy scored for Skibbereen but Ryan Crowley Healy (2), Emmet Farr and Danny Carroll strikes won it 4-3 for the Tornados.

***

Kilmichael Rovers and Dunmanway Town couldn’t be separated following a high-scoring draw after extra-time in Saturday’s SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final. Once again, the WCCSL was delighted to play one of its showpiece finals at Cobh Ramblers’ home ground and what a game it turned out to be.

Town dominated the opening half and built a 3-0 interval lead. Luke Holland opened the scoring with a brace of goals before Shane O’Connell struck to complete an impressive first half display.

Credit to Kilmichael who roared back into contention and levelled 3-3 after Tim Sweeney (2) and Sean Hennigan found the net. Luke Holland completed his hat-trick to restore Dunmanway’s advantage only for a late Jack Browne effort to make it 4-4.

No additional goals during extra-time meant penalties were required. It was Kilmichael Rovers who held their nerve to win the U16 Challenge Cup 4-2 on spot kicks.

***

One of the games of the season took place on the Clonakilty RFC astro last Saturday. Beara United and Sullane faced off in the 2024 SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Shield final. Seven goals were scored in a final Sullane won 4-3. Carolin Creedon netted a hat-trick for the Ballyvourney side with Lilia Sobilo also scoring. Despite the loss, Beara contributed much to an entertaining final with Ellie Dickinson (2) and Katie Downey scoring.

***

In the SuperValu WCSSL U11 age-grade, Lyre Rovers edged Dunmanway Town 2-1 to claim the U11 Schoolboys Challenge Cup at the Clonakilty RFC astro on Sunday. Darryl Farr netted for Dunmanway but Matthew Woods and Seán Collins efforts won it for Lyre.

Castlelack Hawks and Clonakilty United served up a five-goal cracker in the SuperValu U11 Schoolboys Shield decider at the same Clonakilty venue. The Hawks emerged 3-2 winners thanks to Jack O’Callaghan, Noah Collins and Luke Bemelman's goals. Donnagh Harte and Michael Harrington were on target for a battling Clonakilty United.