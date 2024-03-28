Punch steps down from ICSA to contest Euro elections

THE general secretary of the Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers’ Association Eddie Punch has thrown his hat into the ring as a candidate for the Ireland South constituency in the European elections.

Mr Punch will run as an independent. He has given notice to ICSA that he will step down as general secretary after 25 years in the role.

‘Never before has the farming community needed strong, committed and knowledgeable representation more than now,’ he said. ‘I have years of experience lobbying for farmers in Brussels and I have negotiated with every EU Farm Commissioner since Franz Fischler in 2003. Now I want to put that experience to use for the constituents of Ireland South.’

ICSA president Sean McNamara wished his departing general secretary Eddie Punch every success following the announcement.

‘Eddie Punch has been a stalwart advocate for the rights and interests of Ireland’s farming families and rural communities. Under his guidance, the association has grown in influence and stature, becoming a respected voice in the agricultural sector both nationally and internationally.

‘His decision to run as a candidate in the upcoming European elections reflects his continued dedication to advocating for the agricultural industry and ensuring that the voices of Irish farmers are heard on the European stage. His experience and expertise will undoubtedly make him a formidable candidate, capable of effectively representing the interests of farm families and rural communities in Brussels.

Mr Punch, from Clare, said he had seen ‘ first-hand the pressure that farmers and small businesses are being put under, by more and more red tape and regulation’.

‘The Nitrates Directive, the Habitats Directive, the Nature Restoration Law are but three examples of why our farmers are at breaking point. Our farmers and our small businesses are being asked to run faster just to stand still and yet we have top people in the Commission who expect them to deliver with no additional funds.

‘As if this wasn’t enough, the EU then expects EU farmers to compete with imports under deals like the Mercosur agreement which is not a level playing field,’ he said. Eddie Punch joins a busy field of candidates declared for June’s elections. Candidates declared include sitting MEP Sean Kelly who will be joined by Amarenco chief John Mullins as FG candidates, while sitting MEP Billy Kelleher will be joined by Cynthia Ní Mhurchú as FF candidates. West Cork fisheries representative and campaigner Patrick Murphy will stand for Aontú, while Paul Gavan is running for SF.

Independent Mick Wallace will defend his seat. Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan will defender her seat while Niamh Hourigan will contest for

Labour.