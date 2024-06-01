Propmakers will turn guests into figurines at Feel the Force Festival

Reporter KIERAN O'MAHONY was delighted when film propmakers made a 3D version of his head

AS Dunmanway gears up for ‘Feel The Force’ Festival over the June bank holiday weekend, devoted Star Wars fans will no doubt be drawn to one particular prop-making couple at Jakku Hall (St Patrick’s Hall).

Not only that, if you fancy a 3D figurine of yourself – which this writer was only delighted to receive – then they can take a 3D scan and provide you with a file of your likeness.

Based in Skibbereen, Mummyhead Studios is run by Justin Walter and Kristie Davison, who moved to the area from the United States in recent years.

Living here they are able to travel to Pinewood and Shepperton Film Studios in London for work in the film industry.

The couple specialise in 3D printing, casting, and moulding custom props and props that are finished to movie quality standards.

They met while working with Makinarium UK at Pinewood Studios in London.

‘I’ve already lived the hard life serving in the US army and I’ve done the serious stuff and now I’m doing stuff that makes me happy, and it’s the stuff that brings joy and fun to other people,’ said Justin, who was always an avid movie fan growing up in New York.

‘We are so looking forward to Feel The Force and meeting like-minded people. And it’s not just people we scan, we have also worked for museums, the film industry, and even the boat industry. I can go down and scan a guy’s propeller and he can then take that file to the guy who makes a new one. He ends making the mould that fits his boat.’

He said the possibilities are endless with 3D scanning and they are already in the process of making an prosthetic leg for a dog after someone heard about this technology.

‘There’s no job too little or too big for us.’

The couple’s main focus is making props for film and television and they worked on a number of corporate commissions, including partnering with Rare Ltd and Microsoft to create a replica of the popular gameplay Sea of Thieves controller in the style of a coffee table.

Justin and Kristie will have a variety of prop replicas on display and for sale at Feel The Force with some of the products including Star Wars helmets and droids and other ornaments and statuettes from classic sci-fi films.

When it was my turn take to a pedestal at their home, I was slightly nervous being scanned by Justin for my figurine using a Miraco Pro 3D scanner.

But sure enough, the two finished products were a great likeness and I’m sure Star Wars fans will be clambering to equally get figurines of themselves at the festival.

The figurines are now taking centre stage on my mantlepiece.