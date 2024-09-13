PREVIEWS: Castletownbere footballers in must-win territory

SEÁN HOLLAND looks ahead to decisive games in the intermediate and premier junior grades

CASTLETOWNBERE will face Rockchapel in a crunch McCarthy Insurance Premier IFC tie on Saturday in Cill na Martra (6.30pm) knowing a win will see them through to the knockout stages.

As things stand in Group 3, Killshannig top the group on four points with both the Beara side and Rockchapel level on two points each. Both sides have registered wins over Macroom. Castletownbere will need to win as a draw would be enough for the Duhallow side to advance due to scoring difference. The game will also be shown live on Rebels Online.

In the same grade Bantry Blues and Naomh Abán will clash in Newcestown (6.30pm) to see who tops Group 2. Bantry have had wins over Nemo Rangers and Bandon, sitting them on four points. Naomh Abán also beat Bandon but drew with Nemo. It means that if Bantry defeat the Muskerry side, there is the potential that Naomh Abán could miss out on qualification if Nemo beat Bandon in Ballygarvan (6.30pm). Scoring difference will be then used to determine who will advance.

Bandon cannot qualify for the knockout stages so their attention will be on avoiding the relegation playoff. Four teams sit on zero points. Bandon, Macroom, Aghada and Ilen Rovers. Ilen and Aghada meet in the final round in Brinny (6.30pm), with the winner securing their safety. Aghada’s superior scoring difference means a draw will be sufficient for them. Ilen on -28 have the worst scoring difference of the four, with Macroom -7, Bandon -9, and Aghada -10.

***

Urhan will have to overcome one of the favourites for the premier junior title, Buttevant, when the two meet in Ballincollig on Friday (7.30pm). After an opening round 0-11 to 1-7 victory over Millstreet, the Beara side fell to St Nick’s 1-11 to 1-8 in round two. Buttevant have been rampant in their two victories so far, racking up a score difference of +35, so Urhan will have to be at their very best if they are to have any hope of progressing.

It was never going to be easy for St James’ in Group 1 as they were drawn against three quality sides – Kilmurry who competed in the last two Munster junior finals, Canovee who won the 2023 junior A championship and a Cobh side that was beaten in the semi-final by eventual winners St Finbarr’s. The Carbery side have lost their two opening games but have acquitted themselves admirably. After losing 1-14 to 0-11 against Canovee, they were unfortunate to have not taken anything from their clash with Kilmurry. The Muskerry side won 2-7 to 1-9. Now as they face Cobh on Friday, in Ovens (7.30pm), they will be looking to avoid the relegation playoff. There is a possibility that even if St James’ lose on Friday they will avoid the play-off. Millstreet (-15) and Ballydesmond (-7) also sitting on zero points. St James’ sit on (-7) scoring difference so every point on Friday is critical.