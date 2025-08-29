Plunkett’s beat Bal to throw Roinn 1 wide open

BY JOHN MURPHY

SWAPPING the small ball for the big one to good effect – and shrugging off the loss to St Mary’s a week earlier – St Oliver Plunkett’s edged neighbours Ballinascarthy, 2-10 to 0-14, in an absorbing Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship Roinn 1 round two clash at sun-drenched Newcestown on Saturday.

Centre-forward Roy O’Driscoll, one of the winners’ standout performers, fittingly landed the insurance point after two late frees from Bal’s Brian O’Donovan had cut the margin to the minimum in injury-time.

It was nip and tuck throughout. Ballinascarthy enjoyed plenty of primary possession but wastefulness in front of goal – coupled with the brilliance of Saints ’keeper Brian Walsh, who produced four outstanding saves – proved costly.

Conditions were perfect as Bal started brightly, captain Ciarán Nyhan and top scorer Pádraic Cullinane pointing. But within four minutes Plunkett’s struck for the game’s opening goal: skipper Pádraig Healy won possession in midfield, released Michael Keohane, who fed Finn Moroney, and the corner-forward coolly rounded Cian Ryan before finding the net.

After trading points it was level, 1-2 to 0-5, by the end of the first quarter. Keohane and Moroney raised white flags, while O’Donovan kept Bal in touch, but Walsh twice came to Plunkett’s rescue before half-time, his side just ahead, 1-4 to 0-6.

Early in the second half, Ciarán Dullea surged forward to score, stretching the lead. Walsh continued to excel, aided by Gary McCarthy and Fionn Murphy, while Bal replied with neat efforts from Cullinane, David Walsh and Colm O’Brien.

The decisive moment came midway through. O’Driscoll burst through tackles, delivered a sublime pass to Alan McKennedy, and the full-forward finished clinically for Plunkett’s second goal. Suddenly five clear, the Saints were in command.

Bal, driven on by Nyhan, O’Donovan, and the Cullinane brothers, rallied with three points to narrow the gap, but despite their pressure, Plunkett’s held firm. A crucial victory sees them right back in contention in Roinn 1.

In the final group games on September 14th, Mathúnas face Ballinascarthy, while Tadhg MacCarthaigh play Plunkett’s.

Scorers

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Alan McKennedy, Finn Moroney 1-1 each; Michael Keohane 0-4 (0-2f); Roy O’Driscoll 0-2; Ciarán Dullea, Seán White 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Pádraic Cullinane 0-6 (1f); Brian O’Donovan 0-4 (2f); Colm O’Brien, Cillian Cullinane, David Walsh, Ciarán Nyhan 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Brian Walsh; Michael Crowley, Ciarán Dullea, Michael Collins; Gary McCarthy, Ronan McCarthy, Fionn Murphy; Pádraig Healy, Seán White; Michael McCarthy, Roy O’Driscoll, Owen McCarthy; Michael Keohane, Alan McKennedy, Finn Moroney.

Subs: Conor McCarthy, David White, James Hansberry, Jamie O’Neill.

Ballinascarthy: Cian Ryan; Gearóid O’Leary, Ciarán Nyhan, James O’Brien; Eoin O’Brien, Ciarán O’Neill, David Walsh; Seán Ryan, Donnagh O’Driscoll; Conall Cullinane, Pádraic Cullinane, Jeremy Ryan; Brian O’Donovan, Cathal Nyhan, Cillian Cullinane.

Subs: Colm O’Brien, Aidan O’Donovan, Aaron Ryan.