Open day for Féile

AN impromptu traditional agricultural event in Allihies last Sunday raised more than €13,600 for local girl Féile O’Sullivan, who is still receiving treatment at the children’s hospital in Crumlin writes Jackie Keogh.

Paddy O’Sullivan had the idea of having an open day at his farm at Barnes, on the outskirts of Allihies, and it was like a return to the olden days with Jimmy Swanton using his vintage combine harvester to collect Paddy’s three acres of oats.

The following day, Paddy’s oats, and his straw, were auctioned by Dan McCarthy at Kenmare Mart.

One good idea borrowed another and Beara Macra na Feirme came on board to organise a tractor, truck and vintage run.

Then Paddy’s brother, Owen, and his wife Sabrina, operated their food truck and they also donated the proceeds to the StandforFéile fund, which has now exceeded the €575,000 mark.

Hundreds of people turned up for the event, many blown away by the recollection of the ‘good old days’ of their youth.