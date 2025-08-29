Bal make perfect start in intermediate championship

Ballinascarthy 1-17

Douglas 0-10

BALLINASCARTHY have made an instant impact in the SE Systems Intermediate Camogie Championship – winning their first-ever game at this grade with victory over Douglas in Ballinhassig on Saturday.

Having captured the premier junior title last season, Bal have taken the step up to intermediate in their stride.

After Katrina Mackey opened with two frees for Douglas, Síofra Pattwell registered Bal’s first point at this level. Two more from Pattwell were matched by a brace from Mackey, leaving Douglas 0-4 to 0-3 ahead after the opening quarter.

From there, Bal took control. Midfielder Clara Crowley and Pattwell (free) pointed before captain Moira Barrett rifled home a rasping goal.

Kaela O’Driscoll and Cork senior and U23 player Millie Condon worked tirelessly to supply quality ball to the forwards. A fine pass from Michelle O’Driscoll set up Pattwell for another score, and soon after she converted her second 45 of the evening.

As half time approached, Barrett added to the tally while goalkeeper Martina O’Brien dealt confidently with Douglas’ threat, well supported by Aoibhín Ryan and Orlaith Dee. Megan Ryan capped her strong first-half display with a point, giving Bal a commanding 1-9 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

The Carbery side maintained that advantage throughout the second half. Pattwell, Maeve Kingston, Barrett, Rachel Cahalane, Crowley and Condon all chipped in with points as Ballinascarthy recorded a historic win – their first in the intermediate championship. Next up is an outing this Friday, August 29th, in Riverstick against Sarsfields 2.

In the same competition last weekend, Valley Rovers beat Kilbrittain/Timoleague 3-11 to 2-8. Next up for Kilbrittain/Timoleague are Sliabh Rua in Ballinascarthy on September 2nd.