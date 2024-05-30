Phil Healy and Nicola Tuthill selected for next week's European Athletics Championships

BANDON Athletic Club will be well represented at the European Athletics Championships in Rome after both Phil Healy and Nicola Tuthill were selected.

Ballineen Bullet Healy has been named in a strong Irish women’s 4x400m team, as well as a reserve on the Irish mixed 4x400m team. She is also set to take to the track in the 200m having achieved the B standard and being within the cut-out point in the rankings.

The Irish women’s 4x400m team will be one to watch in Rome next week (June 7th – 12th), as it includes Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker alongside Healy. At the World Relays in early May this team qualified for the Olympics after a stunning performance that saw them break the national record in their heat.

Kilbrittain’s Nicola Tuthill, fresh from throwing her huge new PB of 70.32 last Friday as she broke the 70-metre barrier for the first time, will compete in her first senior European Athletics Championships.