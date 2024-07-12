Paris-bound Nicola Tuthill and Phil Healy show their class at Cork City Sports

BY JOHN WALSHE

THE rain cleared just in time on a night that saw one of the largest ever attendances at a Cork City Sports, and the 70th anniversary event at the newly-refurbished MUT Athletics Stadium certainly provided an evening of exciting world-class athletics.

Despite not claiming top spot on the podium, for West Cork’s two Olympic-bound athletes it was still a satisfactory night.

In the hammer, Nicola Tuthill had to settle for third behind Brooke Anderson and Janee Kassanavoid, both of the USA. The quality of the opposition can be seen from Anderson’s winning effort of 73.10m which was a new meet record.

Tuthill’s best throw of 69.90m came in the fifth round and in what was her first time competing at the City Sports, the Bandon athlete was still happy with her performance.

‘I would like to be a bit more consistent and closer to 70 metres, but I’m in a heavy training block at the moment and it was a strong world-class field. The conditions were good tonight, it’s my first time competing in the Cork City Sports and the crowds were amazing. To see all the young kids running around, it’s really great for the sport,’ she said.

But the news that Tuthill was really waiting for came just over a week ago when her Paris Olympic place was confirmed.

‘I was really happy, I had done all my calculations but until you get the official confirmation you never know. I was down on the farm feeding my horse, after doing my training, when my mum rang me with the news,’ Tuthill said.

‘I’ve had a really good season, so I’m certainly looking forward to building on that. I’ll be heading to a training camp for a week or so in France and then into the Olympic Village to compete, so I’m really excited.’

Phil Healy claimed a fourth finish in the 100 metres in 11.45, a race won by Celera Barnes of the USA in 11.24. Then, in the 200m, although a place further back, the Ballineen Bullet was still pleased with a season’s best of 23.34.

‘To come away with a season’s best, I’m really, really happy,’ stated Healy, certainly no stranger to this meeting. ‘I love competing here in Cork before a home crowd, the atmosphere is superb. No matter what shape you come here, the crowd always brings you on a bit. When I ran the 100m earlier I was probably a bit rusty as my reaction out of the blocks was chronic. But I’m still happy and excited with the shape I’m in and looking forward to the next few weeks ahead.’

After winning the 3000m when this meeting last took place two years ago, there was disappointment for Darragh McElhinney who faded back to 16th after being in contention to repeat that performance with two laps to go. His time of 8:03.25 was well outside the 7:44.01 he ran here in 2022. The race was won by Olin Hacker of the USA in 7:40.49 with Nick Griggs in third clocking 7:41.68 which was an improvement on McElhinney’s previous Irish U23 record.

In the women’s 3000, Fiona Everard’s time of 9:23.50 in 15th place was a new personal best for the Enniskeane native, almost eight seconds quicker than she ran earlier this year. There was also a personal best for Doheny athlete Maeve O’Neill - home from scholarship at Providence College – who finished seventh in the 800m in 2:03.61, an improvement on the 2:04.36 she ran in Kentucky back in May.

In the field events, David Cussen of Old Abbey won the high jump with a clearance of 2.11m. The long jump, held in front of the packed stand, saw a great tussle between Reece Ademola and Shane Howard with the Leevale athlete coming out best by just one centimetre, 7.71m to 7.70m, ahead of Howard from the Bandon club.