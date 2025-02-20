Parents ‘very cross’ as son caught with drugs at their home

THE parents of a Bandon man who was caught with cannabis in their home were ‘shocked and very cross with him’ following a garda raid, a court heard last week.

Kamil Gos of 6 The Orchards, Chapel Street, Bandon pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on August 11th, 2021 gardaí searched the accused’s home on foot of a search warrant.

‘A quantity of cannabis herb valued at €180 was found and he admitted it was for his own personal use,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He cooperated fully and he was living with his parents.

‘They were in shock and very cross with him.’

Judge John King noted that this will be Mr Gos’s third conviction for drug possession.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for drug possession from 2024 and 2022.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming said this offence predates his previous convictions.

He acknowledged his client has issues and noted he fully co-operated with gardaí.

Judge King said this would be the last opportunity for the accused and asked how long it would take him to put together €500 for a fine.

He remanded him on continuing bail to appear again on March 21st with €500 in court and said he intends to convict and fine him on that date.