Páirc pain as Cork U20s endure painful Munster final defeat

KERRY 2-15

CORK 1-10

THE odds were stacked against Cork ahead of the Munster U20 football championship final for a reason. Kerry had beaten the Rebels with ease earlier in the competition, and the same happened here at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday evening. That the Kingdom won easing up, again, says it all on a bad night for Cork football.

The gap between four-in-a-row Munster U20 champions Kerry and Cork is getting wider with each passing year, and that painful reality was there for all to see here. The difference in standards was stark.

Don’t be fooled by the final score either which included a late Cork scoring flurry. Managing just 1-2 from open play plus an inability to cope with their opponent’s pace and movement meant there was only going to be one outcome: a Kerry triumph on Cork soil.

‘Let’s not get away from it, Kerry are one of the favourites for the All-Ireland and rightly so,’ Cork manager Ray O’Mahony said.

‘They have got talent all over the park. Our efficiency in the first half was very poor. Kerry were just a bit more clinical when they got their chances in front of goal.

‘Look, overall, obviously, your objective is to try and win a Munster title. But, you know, part of our job as well is to develop these players for the senior pathway. Some of them will be with the seniors next year. It (U20) is a stepping stone for the next step up at senior football.’

There was plenty of West Cork interest in the Cork U20s with Bantry Blues’ Dara Sheedy starting at centre forward, Carbery Rangers’ Dylan O’Neill at corner-forward, and Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), Darragh Gough and Dylan Harrington (both Clonakilty) and Micheál Maguire (Castlehaven) on the bench.

Kerry were first on the scoreboard with Paddy Lane splitting the posts. Darragh Clifford broke clear from midfield to level. Unfortunately, that would be Cork’s last score from open play for over 50 minutes. The Kingdom responded with a marauding Ben Murphy run that brought the best out of Cork netminder Billy Curtin. The Rebels were unfortunate not to raise a green flag when Dylan O’Neill’s goalbound effort was blocked on the goal-line shortly after.

A fisted Ciarán Collins effort restored Kerry’s lead before a marvellous Tomás Kennedy score made it 0-3 to 0-1 after quarter of an hour. Growing in confidence, Ronan Carroll became Kerry’s fourth different scorer. Aghabullogue’s Aaron O’Sullivan landed a badly-needed 45 before Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich made it a three-point game. A Kennedy mark extended the visitors' advantage while Cork racked up their fifth wide.

Ciarán Collins and Bryan Hayes (free) exchanged scores prior to a major turning point after 28 minutes. A defensive mix-up between Colin Molloy and Dara Sheedy allowed Killian Dennehy in on goal – the half-forward instantly slid the ball under Billy Curtin. Paddy Lane added a point to send Tomás Ó Sé’s team in 1-8 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Ben Murphy kept Kerry on the front foot with an early second half point before things got even worse for an overworked Cork defence. Killian Dennehy and Paddy Lane combined for a blocked shot to be palmed to the net by a leaping Tomás Kennedy after 32 minutes. Paddy Lane and Aaron O’Sullivan (two-pointer) swapped frees as Kerry maintained a comfortable 2-10 to 0-5 advantage heading into the closing quarter.

A Colin Molloy goal-line block prevented Kerry from adding another goal but Donagh O’Sullivan, Evan Boyle and Tomás Kennedy responded to edge their team 14 clear. Colm Clifford’s late goal, amid a late flurry of Rebel scores, were mere consolations in a Munster U20 final dominated from start to finish by Kerry.

Scorers - Kerry: Tomás Kennedy 1-3 (1m); Paddy Lane 0-4 (2f); Killian Dennehy 1-0; Ciarán Collins 0-2; Jack Tagney, Evan Boyle, Donagh O’Sullivan, Ben Murphy, Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich, Ronan Carroll 0-1 each. Cork: Aaron O’Sullivan 0-5 (2tpf, 1 45); Colm Clifford 1-0; Darragh Gough 0-2 (tpf); Dara Sheedy, Bryan Hayes (f), Darragh Clifford 0-1 each.

Kerry: M Tansley; A Ó Beaglaoich, G Evans, M Lynch; L Evans, D O’Connor, B Murphy; E Healy, D Kirby; C Collins, E Boyle, K Dennehy; P Lane, T Kennedy, R Carroll. Subs: D O’Sullivan for K Dennehy (40), J Tagney for C Collins (44), O Ferris for R Carroll (48), J Murphy for D Kirby (48), D Stack for L Evans (50).

Cork: Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers); Niall O’Shea (Urhan), Colin Molloy (captain, Nemo Rangers), Colm Clifford (Éire Óg); Matthew Woods (Valley Rovers), Gearóid Daly (Mallow), Seán O’Leary (Kilmurry); Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg), Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue); Ed Myers (Naomh Abán), Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers), Danny Miskella (Ballincollig), Dylan O’Neill (Carbery Rangers). Subs: Dylan Harrington (Clonakilty) for E Myers (ht); Ben O’Connell (Ballincollig) for M Woods (37); Micheál Maguire (Castlehaven) for D O’Neill (44); Darragh Gough (Clonakilty) for B Hayes (46); Gearoid Kearney (Kinsale) for D Miskella (53).

Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford).