Over €500,000 in West Cork roads funding

Bandon bypass sees €450,000, while Innishannon approved for safety improvement works.

BY JACKIE KEOGH AND KIERAN O’MAHONY

Last Friday, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announced this year’s tranche of projects to get funding, including €45,000 for Road Safety Improvements in Innishannon, and €9,000 for a much-welcomed pedestrian crossing in Ballyvourney, €450,000 has been earmarked for the Bandon bypass, €100,000 for the next phase in the Bantry bypass, and €15,000 each for pedestrian crossings in Leap and at Poachers Inn at Bandon.

Local Fianna Fàil TD Christopher O’Sullivan confirmed that the next phase of the Bandon Relief Road project would involve bridging the R603 (Bandon – Kilbrittain road) to remove the steep gradient there, and the construction of 2.5 kilometres of new single carriageway to meet the N71 to the west of Bandon, ‘bypassing the steep downhill gradient, roundabouts, and priority junctions in the built-up area of Bandon’.

While the Clonakilty TD welcomed the news regarding the Bantry and Bandon bypasses, he said that he would continue to advocate for the Newmills/Owenahincha realignment scheme, which was not included in Friday’s funding announcement.

Meanwhile, €100,000 has been allocated to project design and planning of phase one of Bantry’s proposed bypass.

At a recent meeting of the Western Committee, the director of roads with Cork County Council, Padraig Barrett had said they were hoping to have completed the detailed design and construction documents in the first quarter of 2025.

Speaking after the news was announced last week, Mr Barrett said that the good news for the county was the it would now be recognised as a TII project.

Elsewhere, locals in Innishannon have welcomed €45,000 for a road safety improvement scheme in the village where 16,000 vehicles pass through there every day, including both heavy and speeding traffic in recent years.

It is planned that traffic calming measures will be put in place at the western side of the village as traffic approaches from the Bandon side, near the Great Beginnings Montessori school.

Joe Walsh of the Innishannon Traffic Action group said he welcomes any developments that make the village safer for pedestrians and residents and said that the action group, who are meeting this week, are also hoping to meet with TII officials soon to discuss traffic calming measures for the main street in the village.

Local Cllr Alan Coleman, who is also a member of the group said this is something they have been campaigning for a number of years.

‘We would hope to see a reduced width in the road which would then channel the traffic and slow motorists down,’ he said.

Meanwhile the allocation of €9,000 for a pedestrian crossing in front of St Gobnait’s Church in Ballyvourney has been warmly welcomed by local proprietor Micheál Creedon of the nearby Abbey Hotel, while being criticised by local TD Aindrias Moynihan.

Speaking with The Southern Star, Mr Creedon welcomed the news, saying that the crossing as it is at present is dangerous, even though the Macroom bypass has eased traffic to some degree.

‘At present, it is just two flashing amber lights and traffic is on it before they see it,’ he said. ‘It’s badly signposted and on a straight stretch of road where vehicles are traveling at speed.

The bypass has eased traffic through the village, but it is still used a lot and is dangerous for people crossing the road at mass times.

People living in the nearby housing estate also use it a lot,’ he said. Mr Creedon added that elements such as rumble strips or signs would be welcome, for motorists from both sides, either Cork or Killarney.

However, the good news is tainted somewhat as local TD Aindrais Moynihan told The Southern Star that €200,000 for a much more comprehensive upgrade in the village was allocated by TII in 2024, but the funding was not drawn down by the local authority.

‘I am furious with TII and Cork County Council for not delivering it, and met with the Council CEO earlier this month to complain about it,’ he said. The TD said the €9,000 allocated this year is ‘miniscule in comparison’, and that furthermore, he is unhappy with this year’s TII allocations because some important road safety measures have not been included. Cork County Council have been contacted by The Southern Star on this allegation.

Elsewhere, while €9,000 has been granted by the TII for works at Castlemore near Crookstown, Deputy Moynihan said that a roundabout was what was needed which would allow West Cork traffic to join the N22 safely.

‘There is a lot of traffic going through other villages locally that wouldn’t need to, if there was a roundabout at Castlemore,’ he said.

Speaking previously on this matter with The Southern Star, the deputy had maintained that one section of the N22, from Castlemore junction to beyond Farnanes, is crumbling with potholes despite being a national road.

‘The N22 needs to be properly maintained and I’ve asked the Council to apply for funding specifically for it, he said, adding that he had raised the issue in the Dáil as well.