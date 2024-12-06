Our hungry children must now be a priority

EDITOR – It is a very sad sign of the times in 2024 in Ireland when the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation recently unveiled their first digital or online information for national teachers and principals: ‘Homelessness in the Classroom: Guidance for Primary Teachers’ on ways to lessen the suffering and impact of homelessness on children attending their schools.

Experienced teachers like Cork principal, Siobhan Buckley, in a recent interview, explained of how they see the signs of children who are homeless.

I found it sad when reading about the harsh reality of homeless children or young students suffering a lack of sleep, loss of concentration, severe depression, or hunger. The teachers discreetly ensure the child or pre-teen is given food or a meal.

She spoke of how children need security, stability, and space.

We hope the next coalition government and TDs who will be celebrating election wins will find faster solutions to help adults and children in emergency homeless accommodation.

Many national or primary school teachers do great work in the teaching and caring of children. I admire them for their real humanity in action in helping children under pressure.

Mary Sullivan,

Cork.

Mary Lou’s days as SF leader are numbered

EDITOR – The electorate deserves the government it elects. It rejected the argument for change, didn’t lend Sinn Féin their votes, had enough of Green extremes, and voted in droves for parties who promote stability as well as increased state services and social and disability care.

The final TV debate, where Saint Micheál excelled, Simple Simon was a victim of recent controversies, and Mary Lou had questions but no answers, affirmed their choices. ‘It’s the economy, stupid,’ rang lout oud.

Beating FG/FF over the head without offering a credible alternative is not a path to change. Sinn Féin with Mary Lou McDonald at the helm is not a convincing or winning ticket, and Sinn Féin must eat their words and instigate change at the helm if they are to convince the electorate.

Kevin T Finn,

Kingston Close,

Mitchelstown.

We can’t ignore that birth-rate is in freefall

EDITOR – While politicians campaigned on issues such as climate-change, Trump-economics, migrant pressures, etc, they ignored the writing on the wall – our birth-rate is in freefall.

In many parts of Europe their birth-rate has plunged to less than half that needed for replacement.

Our collective unwillingness to make a healthy family life possible, leaves us powering towards unsustainability, social collapse and ultimately national extinction.

We urgently need a campaign to empower, normalise and encourage support for family life. We need to work for a future receptive to life; otherwise we are merely rearranging the deck-chairs on a rapidly sinking Titanic!

Gearoid Duffy,

Lee Road, Cork.

Our national flag is muddied and soiled

EDITOR – the Irish flag the tricolour was brought to Ireland from France by Wolfe Tone and the United Irishmen’s association. It was meant to represent peace between the green and range traditions on this island. Centuries later, it has been much abused.

It has been draped over the coffins of garda murderers sectarian killers and criminals. It has been flown by racists as they burned buses and buildings.

The white colour on it has been muddied and soiled, so much so, that now it is seen by some as a sign of division, not peace.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield, Bandon.

Thanks to the Council for the roadworks

EDITOR – May I thank the powers that be at Cork County Council for taking me up on my suggestion a few weeks ago to resurface the part of the Marsh Road in Skibbereen which approaches the roundabout at Hurley’s garage.

They did a super job and it’s like a skating rink now. If only all roads in West Cork were resurfaced to the same standard – and if only all my suggestions printed in your Letters page, were taken on board! (I am, of course, writing this tongue-in-cheek and I’m sure it was just a happy coincidence of timing!).

Sue Crowe,

Ballincollig.

They have failed us on Occupied Territories

EDITOR – We regularly hear politicians mention democracy, rule of law, and listening to the people.

The Occupied Territories Bill (2018) was passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas and I would say has the support of the majority of Irish people.

The government of the day either failed or refused to pass the Bill into law.

It seems our professional politicians either failed or refused to respect democracy or the voice of the people.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown.