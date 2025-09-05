Noah Ryan hits 2-3 as Kinsale end 15-year wait for Carrigdhoun

KINSALE 2-18

CARRIGALINE 1-12

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

AN outstanding performance by Kinsale washed away 15 years of heartache as they lifted the Huntsman Carrigdhoun U21A Football Championship title after outclassing Carrigaline in Belgooly on Friday night.

Any possibility of Carrigaline spoiling Kinsale’s party following a goal from Brian Murphy evaporated on 51 minutes as man-of-the-match Noah Ryan lashed the football into the Carrigaline net for a second time.

Kinsale’s intentions were evident from the outset, as Rory O’Brien and David Looney both had opportunities, but they were unable to find the target.

However, Carrigaline were landing their early blows as Ben Corkery-Delaney had Carrig in front by three points, which included his first of two two-pointed frees.

Cork U20 Gearoid Kearney opened the seasider’s account with a point after seven minutes.

The loss of Ryan Delaney to injury moments later didn’t affect Carrigaline as they opened a 0-6 to 0-1 lead on 14 minutes thanks to Corkery-Delaney (2) and Jack Connolly scores. Looney had been denied a certain goal, following a superb block from Brian Murphy, during the same period.

Kinsale finally registered their second point on 15 minutes as James Murphy opened his account, but Connolly and Ciaran Kearney combined well to increase their tally to seven.

Kinsale then put three unanswered points together with Ryan kicking two and a Looney effort. They were level after 20 minutes when Murphy landed a two-pointer and then Kinsale led for the first time following a Cathal O’Leary point, 0-8 to 0-7. Another Murphy two-pointer extended Kinsale’s advantage out to three points.

Ryan also had two goal opportunities. The forward hit the crossbar and also saw his effort saved by Carrigaline goalkeeper Danny McSorely, 0-10 to 0-7 at half-time.

Carrigaline outscored Kinsale in the opening minutes of the second period, as Delaney and Kearney fired over to a single reply from Long, but Kinsale were to take full advantage of a mistake in the Carrig goal as Ryan fired past McSorley.

It was all Kinsale now as they fired three on the bounce and by the 45th minute the seasiders had a healthy lead of 1-14 to 0-10.

Carrigaline needed inspiration, and it arrived on 48 minutes as Brian Murphy found the net but Kinsale were refusing to let their grip slip from the title as Ryan goaled on 51 minutes and followed up immediately with a point moments later.

Leading by 2-16 to 1-10 as they came down the home stretch, Kearney, who had impressed over the hour, added Kinsale’s final score. Carrigaline’s Ciaran Kearney and Tómas Vaughan added two more to their tally.

Scorers

Kinsale: N Ryan 2-3; J Murphy 0-7 (2tp, 1f); G Kearney 0-3; C O’Leary, C Fitzpatrick, J Byrne, B Long, K Fitzpatrick 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: B Corkery-Delaney 0-7 (2tpf, 1f); C Kearney 0-3; B Murphy 1-0; T Vaughan, J Connolly 0-1 each.

Kinsale: S Byrne; D O’Leary, Kris O’Callaghan, A Keane; C O’Leary, C Fitzpatrick, J Byrne; G Kearney, Kian O’Callaghan; S O’Callaghan (captain), D Looney, N Ryan; R O’Brien, J Murphy, L Kirwan.

Subs: B Long for Kian O’Callaghan, K Fitzpatrick for R O’Brien (both ht), P Graham for S O’Callaghan (43), C Kingston for J Byrne (49).

Carrigaline: D McSorely; B Murphy, P Laverty, E Murphy; K McNulty, K McCarthy, R Kenneally; D Sutton, T Foley; C Ryan (captain), B Corkery-Delaney, C Kearney; S Horan, R Delaney, T Vaughan.

Subs: J Connolly for R Delaney (8, inj), D Fitzgerald for C Ryan (ht), M Kiernan for P Laverty (40), D Kelly for S Horan (43), S Connolly for R Kenneally (54).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).