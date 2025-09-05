CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: First defeat for O’Donovan Rossa, first win for Rosscarbery

O’DONOVAN Rossa and Kinsale suffered defeats in the latest round of the Cork Credit Unions Senior Championship.

The Skibbereen team suffered their first loss at senior championship level following a 3-14 to 1-3 Group 1 humbling at the hands of county champions Aghada in Rostellan.

Down 15 points at the interval, Rossas improved after the break with Fionnuala O’Driscoll (1-0) Sarah Hurley (0-2) and Laura O’Mahony (0-1) on target. Abigail Ring (2-5), Kaitlin Smith (1-2), Hannah Looney (0-5), Róisín Phelan and Sarah Leahy (0-1 each) provided Aghada’s scores.

Aghada and Skibb remain joint-top of Group 1 on six points apiece with the latter having played a game extra. Next up for Skibb is a home time with St Vals on Sunday morning (12pm)

In the same group, Clonakilty’s 3-8 to 3-6 win over Castlehaven moved the Brewery Town level with St Val’s on three points each.

***

Kinsale put in a terrific performance before coming up short to Éire Óg in Group 2 of the senior championship. The West Cork side lost 2-13 to 2-9 following an entertaining encounter in Kinsale.

The home side’s goalkeeper Gráinne Cowhig scored a point from play and saved a penalty in an eye-catching display. Áine Kearney (2-0), Caoimhe Horgan (0-3), Jenny Murphy, Kate Redmond, Mary Claire Murphy and Catherine Murphy were also on Kinsale’s scoresheet.

On the same evening, Glanmire powered past Bride Rovers 3-16 to 0-5 to join Éire Óg and Mourneabbey in a share of Group 2’s lead. Orlaith Roche, Evie Twomey and Allie McCarthy found the net.

Kinsale’s final group game, away to Bride Rovers on September 14th, will decide who avoids a senior relegation play-off.

***

A busy week of intermediate county action saw Naomh Abán reaffirm their grip at the top of the championship standings. The Ballyvourney club made it three wins out of three following a 2-17 to 0-4 victory at home to Midleton.

Lydia McDonagh continued her fine season with 0-7 of Naomh Abán’s total. Grace Murphy (1-3) and Joanne Kelly (1-2), Róisín Lehane (0-2), Colleen Phelan and Amy McDonagh were the winners’ other scorers.

Rosscarbery picked up an impressive first IFC victory of the 2025 campaign by overcoming relegated senior side Fermoy. Fiona O’Callaghan (1-2), Ciara O’Rourke (0-4), Ciara Whooley (1-0), Laura MacMahon and Áine Hayes (0-2 each) scores cemented a terrific 2-10 to 1-9 triumph in Rosscarbery.

Elsewhere, Beara were unlucky to lose 4-10 to 4-8 away to Lisgoold in the junior C county championship. Clare O’Shea, Katie O’Sullivan (2-0 each), Áine Terry O’Sullivan (0-5), Anna Downing, Lucy Downing and Lily Rose O’Sullivan (0-1 each) were on target for Beara.

Muintir Gabriels were equally unfortunate to lose 5-4 to 3-17 at home to St Colman’s in Group 1 of the junior F championship. Lucy Hurley topped scored for the West Cork club with 3-4. Sarah McSweeney and Ava O’Sullivan also found the net.