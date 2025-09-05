CAREERS & COURSES: A different path

If steady employment in a career that you love is the end goal, it’s important to remember that there is often more than one educational path to your dream job, writes PAULA BURNS.

This article was featured in our Careers & Courses 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

Deciding what you want to do with the rest of your life can be daunting.

For some, getting their Leaving Cert results is just the next step in their journey onwards to university.

However, as with anything in life, one size doesn’t fit all.

This is especially true when it comes to education and deciding what path to follow to ensure you end up in a career you not only enjoy but can thrive in, too.

While third-level degrees remain a valuable route for many, an increasing number of students are looking beyond the traditional university path.

There is growing recognition of alternative options, such as apprenticeships, trade skills, and short-term training courses.

These alternative courses offer practical skills, industry connections, and often, faster access to the workforce.

In many cases, an apprenticeship is the more practical choice for students who want to earn while they learn and gain hands-on experience in industries that are crying out for skilled workers.

Thankfully, the stigma once attached to non-university paths is fading.

The government’s Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025 played a key part in this, with school career guidance counsellors encouraged to present a more balanced view of post-secondary options, integrating FET, apprenticeships, and other routes into career guidance programs.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships in Ireland have undergone significant transformations in recent years.

Once primarily associated with traditional trades like plumbing, carpentry, and electrical work, the apprenticeship model has expanded into diverse fields, including accounting, insurance, IT, hospitality, and even biopharma.

According to SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority, there are now over 70 types of apprenticeships available in Ireland, with more being developed.

These programmes typically last two to four years and combine on-the-job training with classroom instruction.

Apprentices are paid a wage while they train, making it an attractive alternative to full-time college.

Apprenticeships also offer strong career progression. Many qualified tradespeople go on to become business owners, project managers, or educators in their field.

In addition, modern apprenticeships come with nationally recognised qualifications, opening doors both at home and abroad.

Post-leaving cert courses

Post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses are also a strong option. Run by ETBs (Education and Training Boards), they offer QQI-certified qualifications in areas like childcare, business, media, and tourism.

While some students use them as a stepping stone to university, many go straight into employment after earning their Level 5 or 6 certificate.

Trade skills

In an economy where skilled labour shortages are becoming increasingly common, tradespeople are more in demand than ever.

The construction sector alone is forecast to need thousands of new workers in the coming decade, from plasterers and bricklayers to HVAC technicians and scaffolders.

Further Education and Training (FET) colleges across Ireland offer pre-apprenticeship courses and complete training programmes in various trades.

These are often shorter and more affordable than university courses and are heavily aligned with the job market.

Entering the construction industry can be a real opportunity to build a career, not just a job.

As the sector is modernising, there’s now a bigger scope for advancement, providing an interesting and ever-changing career for life.

Short-term courses

Short-term courses are a great alternative for those who don’t want to spend four-plus years studying or for someone looking to make a change in their career.

For many, a short-term course provides a fast track into a job. These courses can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months and often focus on practical skills in high-demand industries.

Courses in areas such as healthcare support, IT support, digital marketing, logistics, and renewable energy are especially popular.

Many of these are available through local Education and Training Boards (ETBs), community colleges, and private training centres.

They often come with industry certifications and are designed in partnership with employers, ensuring that learners are job-ready on completion.

Further education in the workplace

The nature of work is changing rapidly, and so is the way we prepare for it.

Lifelong learning, upskilling, and flexibility are becoming increasingly crucial to an interesting and long-standing career.

Education doesn’t stop at the university level.

Throughout our careers, we are constantly learning, and as industries change, we can often find ourselves having to upskill.

Whether it’s through micro-credentials, part-time courses, or modular learning, learning on the job is the new normal.

If you’re looking to upskill, the Skills to Advance initiative by SOLAS supports employees in upskilling or reskilling for new roles.

It specifically addresses the needs of employees with lower skill levels (below QQI Level 5 or equivalent), vulnerable groups, and those affected by digital transformation.

Similarly, Springboard+ offers free and subsidised courses in growth areas for unemployed and return-to-work learners.

This article was featured in our Careers & Courses 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!