Search for missing rock climber resumes in Baltimore

Gardaí have confirmed that a search for a missing man in Baltimore resumed at first light this morning.

The alarm was raised by the Italian man’s girlfriend shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday night.

It is understood that the 27-year-old man had gone climbing in an area known as Fox’s Cliff at the Eastern Hole, just east of the Beacon.

The search for the missing man is being coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard with both the Shannon-based and the Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopters involved in the search up to 12.45am.

And again from 9am onwards this morning.

Toe Head and Glandore Coast Guard are actively involved in the land search, while both of Baltimore’s lifeboats are searching the sea and coast.

The Civil Defence is also using a drone to search the area.