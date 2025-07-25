‘No Castlehaven team has ever done it. That just shows how hard it is’

MICHAEL Hurley knows there’ll be talk of a three-in-a-row, but for Castlehaven’s footballers, it’s just outside noise.

Yes, they’ve dominated Cork football for the past two seasons. Yes, they’re chasing a historic third consecutive county senior football title – something no Haven team has ever achieved. But inside the camp, there’s no looking beyond the next challenge.

In a parish where championship medals are prized currency, this group has a shot at local immortality. Only a handful of Cork clubs have managed a senior treble – Nemo Rangers were the last, from 2005 to 2008.

Hurley remembers Castlehaven’s last three-in-a-row bid. He burst onto the scene in 2013, fresh from Cork minor duty, just as the club sealed back-to-back titles. But the dream of three-in-a-row was dashed by Carbery Rangers the following year.

‘The reason we haven’t really acknowledged it is because no Haven team has ever done it – and that just shows how hard it is,’ Hurley says.

‘We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. Some amazing teams and players have gone through Castlehaven – if they couldn’t do it, that tells you how big the challenge really is.’

Castlehaven take their first step on that journey this Saturday evening against Mallow in Ovens (7.30pm) – and that’s all that occupies Seanie Cahalane’s squad right now.

Hurley points to variables that explain why the three-in-a-row talk is batted away. League form was patchy – they finished seventh in Division 1, with just three wins in nine and relegation a looming threat at one point. The new rules in Gaelic football are also a leveller.

‘Our league form was questionable, and they were a sobering few weeks that brought us back down to earth,’ Hurley says, keen to deflate the hype.

‘With the new rules, the progress that we made over the last three or four years in terms of game-plans has gone out the window. I know we won the last two, but the game has changed a lot from last season to this.

‘I know there will be outside noise about the three in a row but we are more focussed on progressing under the new rules.’

The impact the new rules will have on the county championships is the great unknown. Hurley points to the inter-county landscape as an example: look at Meath’s rapid rise to All-Ireland semi-finalists.

‘We’d be wary of a team like Mallow doing that to us,’ Hurley admits.

‘We’re still trying to develop under the new rules. It’s a clean slate for teams now, and those who adapt to them the most will do well.’

The Castlehaven attacker is enjoying this new version of Gaelic football. There’s more space for fleet-footed sharpshooters like Hurley to impact a game.

‘There is more room,’ he says.

‘Most teams defended with 14 or 15 players, including ourselves at times, but now you can only defend with 12 so there naturally will be more space.

‘It brings challenges too – you have to develop certain aspects of your game that you didn’t have to develop over the last few years. It’s very enjoyable as a player now, but also as a spectator. Look at some of the scorelines now, and you can see how open the game has become.’

On paper, the new rules should suit Castlehaven. Their firepower includes Michael Hurley, older brother Brian, and Jack Cahalane, who caught fire last year. Micheál Maguire is one to watch, and Cathal Maguire, Conor Cahalane and Mark Collins will all have key roles.

But there’s a familiar issue: limited game-time together before championship. When Castlehaven drew with Clonakilty in their final league outing, they were without the three Cahalanes (Damien, Conor and Jack), the two Hurleys, Rory Maguire and Mark Collins – half their ideal starting team.

With Damien and Jack involved with the Cork hurlers, they won’t rejoin the football panel until just days before the Mallow game – another reason for Hurley’s caution.

‘There is no getting used to that,’ he admits.

‘The difficult part is that every year we have different players unavailable – it was Jack this year with Cork hurling. We had more of him last season when he wasn’t involved.

‘We just have to get on with it. The toughest part is getting lads back in. We might only see Damien and Jack for one session before Mallow – that’s a challenge.’

Castlehaven also face Valley Rovers and Newcestown in their McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC group, but it’s Mallow that has their full attention.

‘They’re very dangerous. We played them in a quarter-final a few years ago, and it was a real battle,’ Hurley recalls.

‘They’ve some serious players – look at the progress Sean McDonnell has made this year.

‘And going back to the new rules, you don’t fully know what to expect. That’s why we’re being cautious.’

Another nod, again, to why any talk of three-in-a-row can wait.