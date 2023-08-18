No big demand for homes on islands, says Council

This article originally appeared in our Autumn 2023 Property West Cork supplement – read the full supplement by visiting southernstar.ie/epaper

A COUNCILLOR has called on Cork County Council to be more proactive and put in place a housing policy for West Cork’s seven inhabited islands.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) raised the issue at a recent meeting of the Western Division saying: ‘The lack of housing on the island has become a big issue.’

The councillor was referring to a major UCC study, published last year, that looked at the availability, affordability and quality of housing on West Cork’s seven inhabited islands.

The report found that the lack of quality, or affordable, housing – either to rent or buy – is having a detrimental effect in attracting people to effectively repopulate the islands.

The report showed that Cape Clear, Sherkin, Whiddy, Bere, Heir, Long and Dursey islands had a population of 495 in 2016, but the figure is in decline.

The Council’s housing director, Maurice Manning, told members of the Western Division: ‘We don’t have a significant demand on the islands.’

Mr Manning cited the most recent allocation, which he said ‘didn’t attract a significant amount of interest and went to an existing occupant of the island.’

The director assured the councillors that the local authority is looking at every opportunity to develop island houses.

He also said the Council would take a positive approach to proposals from island communities.

The director did, however, warn that additional funding would be required because the transportation of construction materials makes building there more expensive.

‘Island housing is something that is part of our housing agenda,’ said Mr Manning.

According to Cllr Hayes, between 40 and 50 people on the housing list had expressed an interest in living on the islands.

‘It would make a huge difference to the sustainability and viability of our islands if we could identify a plot of land or buy and renew existing properties,’ he said.

Mr Manning told the councillors there isn’t a specific proposal on any of the islands, but the local authority would consider any opportunity presented to it.